Four in Five Canadian Travellers Skipped Travel Vaccines Before Their Most Recent Trip

Rexall Pharmacy offers proactive travel health planning ahead of 2026 trips

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - As people begin planning international travel for 2026, Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. is urging travellers to prioritize their health by booking a pre-travel consultation, available now by phone or in select Rexall locations. The service helps identify recommended vaccines and preventive medications based on destination, itinerary and health history. With trending destinations like Portugal's Azores, South Korea, Mexico and Morocco seeing spikes in travel interest, Rexall is reminding travellers that many of these regions may carry health risks that can be mitigated with proper health planning. This call to action follows recent data showing that four in five Canadian travellers did not receive a vaccine for travel purposes before their most recent trip, highlighting a gap in proactive health preparation.

Travel Consultation (CNW Group/Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.)

"People often plan their flights, hotels and outfits months in advance but forget about essentials like travel vaccines, prescriptions and over the counter medications they can take so they don't get sick while travelling," said Jeff Boutilier, senior vice-president, store operations and pharmacy, Rexall. "A travel consultation allows us to provide tailored services for each destination, and a simple 30-minute conversation can mean the difference between a dream trip, and one disrupted by unexpected health issues abroad."

Rexall pharmacists stay informed on the latest travel health risks to help guide patients through their options. They also collaborate with physicians to arrange prescriptions when needed, making the process more efficient. Travellers can choose between an in-person appointment at select stores or a phone consultation with a virtual Rexall pharmacist. Same-day appointments are available in-store, and phone consultations have a two- to three-day booking window.

Rexall also offers a range of travel-friendly health products available in-store, including anti-diarrheal medication, insect repellent, motion sickness remedies, electrolyte solutions, and compact first-aid supplies. These essentials support proactive health planning and help travellers manage common health concerns that may arise during international trips.

With nearly 80 per cent of Canadian holidays now booked online, Rexall makes health planning just as easy and convenient. Consultations can be booked online at rexall.ca/travel or through the BeWell app. Travellers are encouraged to book consultations at least two months before their trip, particularly for routes requiring multi-dose vaccines or specialized medications. Rexall provides convenient options to help travellers prepare for every trip.

About Rexall

Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canada's health, one person at a time. Operating over 370 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 7,800 employees provide trusted care through prescriptions, preventive services, and in-store health support.

For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Instagram at @RexallDrugStoreOfficial, and @RexallCareNetwork and on Facebook at @RexallDrugStore

SOURCE Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.

Media Contact: Johnathon Cariati, [email protected], 416-931-7972