Rexall Announces Ron Wilson as New President and CEO

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Rexall today announced the appointment of Ron Wilson as President and CEO, effective March 2, 2026. Wilson will lead the company through its next phase of growth and transformation, advancing Rexall as a trusted partner in health and wellness in communities across Canada.

Wilson brings decades of experience leading large-scale, customer-focused retail organizations through periods of transformation and operational growth. Most recently, as President of Best Buy Canada, he led major growth and innovation initiatives, including more than doubling the Best Buy Express store count in a single year, rapidly scaling the Best Buy Marketplace, and modernizing fulfillment and customer-focused operations.

"I'm honoured to join Rexall at an important moment of growth for the business," said Ron Wilson, President and CEO, Rexall. "Rexall is a trusted name for Canadians, and I'm excited to work alongside the pharmacy teams to empower their expertise, enhance performance, drive growth, and continue improving how we support customers and patients."

In his new role, Wilson will focus on strengthening execution, deepening engagement, and advancing Rexall's pharmacy-first strategy to community care and health services. As a people-focused, transformational leader, Wilson places strong emphasis on culture, collaboration and the teams who deliver care and service across the organization.

With pharmacy at the heart of Rexall's purpose and business, Jeff Boutilier, currently Senior Vice President, Store Operations & Pharmacy, is also appointed Chief Operating Officer, where he will lead a pharmacy strategy dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of Canadians.

Nicolas Caprio, outgoing President of Rexall, will continue his involvement with the company as a member of the Board of Directors and will support a leadership transition through the end of March 2026.

"It has been a privilege to lead Rexall and our dedicated teams across the country. As I transition to the Board of Directors, I am incredibly confident in Ron's ability to lead Rexall into its next chapter of growth," said Caprio. "Ron's extensive retail expertise, combined with Jeff Boutilier's deep pharmacy leadership as the new Chief Operating Officer, ensures that our pharmacy-first commitment remains at the heart of everything we do. This planned transition reinforces our stability and our unwavering focus on providing exceptional care to the patients and customers we serve."

Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canada's health, one person at a time. Operating over 370 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 7,800 employees provide trusted care through prescriptions, preventive services, and in-store health support.

