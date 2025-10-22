Rexall Pharmacy is making it easier to "Put Your Health First" this flu season

Offering walk-ins, later appointment times and mobile flu clinics as cases climb globally

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - With some peaks last flu season hitting nearly 25 per cent, Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. is helping people better protect themselves and their families this flu season. Flu shots have now begun rolling out at Rexall pharmacies nationwide, offering accessible, convenient and family friendly services including walk-ins, online booking, and late-day time slots for busy families on the go.

Australia, often a predictor of Canada's flu season, recorded unusually high flu activity this year, with cases rising well before winter. Health officials there linked the surge to lower vaccination coverage, a warning that Canada could face a tougher season if uptake remains low. To help people in Canada prepare, Rexall is expanding access both in-store and through mobile vaccination clinics for organizations, making flu protection simple and stress-free. Customers can also safely get both the flu shot and the COVID vaccine at the same time at Rexall.

"As a pharmacist, I've dedicated my career to helping people improve their health, and I'm a firm believer in the value of making informed choices," said Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall. "That's why at Rexall, we're focused on making it as easy as possible to access a full range of supportive services, all in one convenient visit."

Beyond flu shots, Rexall is also taking on a holistic approach in enhancing its pharmacy experience. Rexall's pharmacists routinely conduct comprehensive vaccination assessments to ensure patients are up to date with all recommended vaccines based on age, risk factors, and provincial guidelines. During the assessment, a Rexall pharmacist can determine whether the patient is eligible for any other vaccines (e.g. pneumococcal, RSV, hepatitis, shingles, meningococcal) and administer it. In provinces where a prescription is required, a Rexall pharmacist may assist in obtaining a prescription.

Other convenient services include Rexall's partnership with VOYCE, a live digital interpretation tool that Pharmacists can use to help translate consultations in over 240 languages, making care more accessible to those who speak a different language. The flu shot experience at Rexall is designed to be simple and supportive, with options such as numbing cream on request and the Rexall Care Network charity bear as a comforting companion for children.

Rexall is making it easier than ever to Put Your Health First this flu season. For flu shot bookings or more information about Rexall's offerings, visit rexall.ca/flu.

