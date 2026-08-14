Rexall Pharmacy Introduces 'Healthcare Hero Thursdays' Offering 20% Discount to Healthcare Workers

New weekly discount recognizes the dedication and contributions of Canada's healthcare professionals

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Rexall Pharmacy, a trusted, licensed Canadian pharmacy is proud to launch its new Healthcare Hero Thursdays, a weekly initiative designed to recognize and thank healthcare professionals for the vital role they play in caring in Canada.

Beginning Thursday, August 20, 2026, eligible healthcare workers who are Be Well™ members will receive 20% off regular-priced merchandise every Thursday at participating Rexall locations across Canada.

Rexall Healthcare Hero Thursdays

Healthcare professionals have long been at the forefront of supporting health and well-being by providing compassionate care in communities from coast to coast. Through Healthcare Hero Thursdays, Rexall is offering a meaningful way to show appreciation for their continued commitment and service.

"Healthcare workers dedicate themselves every day to helping others live healthier lives, often under challenging circumstances," said Jeff Boutilier, SVP and Chief Operating Officer at Rexall. "As a pharmacy and healthcare partner serving communities across Canada, we're proud to recognize their contributions through our new Healthcare Hero Thursdays."

The initiative is available to eligible healthcare professionals, including nurses, physicians, pharmacists, paramedics, personal support workers, medical technicians and other healthcare workers every Thursday. The weekly discount can be used on a wide range of health, wellness, beauty and everyday essentials available at Rexall stores nationwide.

About the Healthcare Heroes Program

Launches Thursday, August 20, 2026

Available every Thursday at participating Rexall locations

Eligible healthcare workers receive 20% off regular-priced merchandise

Must be a Be Well™ member to receive the discount

Some exclusions apply. See in-store for details

The initiative reinforces Rexall's commitment to being a trusted healthcare partner and the retail pharmacy of choice for those who dedicate their careers to caring for others. For more information, visit www.rexall.ca/healthcare-hero-thursday.

About Rexall

Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canada's health, one person at a time. With a network of conveniently located stores and a growing range of healthcare services, Rexall is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality care to communities across the country. For more information, visit rexall.ca.

SOURCE Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.

Contact for further information: Rexall, Serena Luk, 647-326-4105, [email protected]