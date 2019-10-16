Rewind Offers Free Holiday Data Backups for E-Commerce Platforms

"The holiday season can be an exciting time for merchants, but it can also be quite overwhelming with increased traffic to their stores. We're excited to welcome the complimentary Rewind: One-Time app to our app store so that merchants can restore their data during the most critical time of the year," said Fatima Yusuf, Strategic Partnerships Lead, Shopify.

Store uptime is essential for small and medium-sized retailers relying on cloud applications. Rewind has found that online stores have a one in five chance of losing their data at some point and time. Data disasters can happen from malicious acts, third-party integrations, or human error. Available now through December 31, 2019, Rewind: One-Time allows retailers to conduct a free, one-time backup of up to 10,000 products and related data tied to their e-commerce storefront so they can limit any downtime due to data issues.

"Data loss and the resulting downtime can be devastating to an ecommerce business. The Rewind for BigCommerce solution gives BigCommerce sellers the security they need to focus on growing their business — not recovering lost data. We're pleased to be able to offer Rewind's excellent integration and world-class customer support to our customers," said MaryAnn Bekkedahl, SVP of Global Business Development, BigCommerce.

As minutes matter, retailers who take advantage of Rewind: One-Time, will be able to restore their data, to the exact day/time they installed. The one-time backup for BigCommerce includes product, brand, category, option set, and option data, while the one-time Shopify backup includes products, product images, custom collections and smart collections – the backups will be stored indefinitely in the secure Rewind Vault™.

"We want to ensure every BigCommerce and Shopify merchant knows their store data is fully protected this season so they can focus on generating sales, especially on peak days like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday," said Mike Potter, CEO of Rewind. "With account-level data protection from Rewind: One-Time, retailers can ring in holiday sales rather than spend hours trying to recover deleted products or repair broken links and pages."

Rewind: One-Time users can upgrade to one of the paid plan options at any time during the holiday season or beyond. Paid Rewind subscriptions add the ability for merchants to take advantage of ongoing, comprehensive backups so they can painlessly restore their full store experience (or select products, images, etc.) to any chosen date/time.

Download Rewind: One-Time to start protecting store data.

About Rewind

Rewind , a leading cloud data backup and restore provider, protects the data that drives small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). More than ten thousand SMEs trust Rewind to protect their account-level data in critical cloud apps such as BigCommerce, Klaviyo, Mailchimp, Shopify and QuickBooks Online. Offering continuous data protection and simplifying the data restore process, Rewind users can quickly recover from a tiny data entry error or a massive, account-wide data disaster.

SOURCE Rewind

For further information: Media Contact: Erica Camilo, Connexa Communications for Rewind, erica@connexacommunications.com, 603.260.6345

Related Links

https://www.rewind.io

