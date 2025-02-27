Rewind and monday.com Partner to Enhance Enterprise-Grade Backup Solution for Business Continuity

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Rewind , a leading SaaS backup and recovery provider serving enterprise businesses, and monday.com , the multi-product platform that runs all core aspects of work, announced today a partnership to introduce a tailored data protection solution for monday.com customers.

Through this collaboration, monday.com and Rewind have worked closely to develop a seamless, integrated backup experience, enabling enterprise teams to securely back up and recover their critical business data while meeting compliance requirements such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

A Backup Solution Built for monday.com Customers

As monday.com's go-to backup solution, Rewind provides enterprise IT teams with the ability to:

Meet compliance standards with third-party backup storage aligned to SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

Minimize downtime by quickly restoring data in the event of accidental deletions, cyber incidents, or data corruption.

Enhance data resilience with a backup strategy based on industry best practices, including the 3-2-1 backup rule (three copies of data stored in two different locations, with one offsite).

According to Gartner, end-user SaaS spending is projected to reach $300 billion in 2025, with 75% of enterprises prioritizing SaaS backups by 2028, compared to just 15% in 2024. As organizations increasingly rely on SaaS platforms like monday.com to manage their operations, having a dedicated backup solution is essential for security, compliance, and business continuity. Rewind's integrated backup solution will be available through the monday.com marketplace in Q2 2025. Rewind follows industry-leading security and compliance best practices.

To learn more about Rewind for monday.com, visit: https://bit.ly/41fkvNZ

Executive Quotes

"As organizations increasingly rely on monday.com to run their business, ensuring data security and recoverability is critical," said Mike Potter, CEO of Rewind. "We partnered with monday.com because of their commitment to innovation and customer success—values that align with our mission to provide businesses with peace of mind through seamless, secure backup solutions. Together, we're ensuring monday.com users can protect their data, meet compliance needs, and keep their operations running smoothly."

"As our customers scale, their requirements for security, compliance, and data management increase," said Daniel Lereya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at monday.com. "Over the past few years, we've made significant investments to enhance our platform for enterprises, ensuring we meet their evolving needs. As the platform of choice for many large organizations, our partnership with Rewind is proof of our ongoing commitment to delivering a secure, reliable, and flexible solution that empowers enterprises to confidently manage their critical workflows."

About Rewind

Rewind (rewind.com) is a leading and trusted provider of cloud backup and data recovery solutions, helping businesses safeguard their critical SaaS data from loss, corruption, and cyber threats. With automated, secure backups and rapid account-level recovery capabilities, Rewind ensures organizations can maintain business continuity and minimize downtime. Trusted by over 25,000 organizations worldwide, Rewind safeguards data across leading SaaS platforms, including monday.com, GitHub, Okta, Miro, and Shopify. As a reliable partner in data protection, Rewind supports compliance with industry standards such as SOC 2, SOC 3, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, giving businesses confidence in their data security. For more information, visit rewind.com .

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low-code/no-code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Fully customizable to suit any business vertical, the platform is currently used by approximately 245,000 customers across more than 200 industries and in over 200 countries and territories.

