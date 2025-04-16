SQUAMISH and PRINCE GEORGE, BC, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - In a partnership aimed at revolutionizing wildfire response, Strategic Natural Resource Group (Strategic) and FireSwarm Solutions Inc. (FireSwarm) have joined forces to make automated aerial fire suppression a reality in Canada.

Equipped with up to 400kg payload capacity, FireSwarm is automating and outfitting ACC Innovation Thunder Wasp autonomous drones to detect hotspots and execute precise water drops—even in remote areas and during nighttime operations. Image by: FireSwarm Solutions Inc. (CNW Group/Strategic Natural Resource Group) From left to right: Aaron Fujikawa, Director Geomatics & Remote Sensing at Strategic; Domenico Iannidinardo, CEO of Strategic; Melanie Bitner, Co-founder and CMO at FireSwarm; Alex Deslauriers, Founder & CEO of FireSwarm; Chris Gillen, Head of Business Development at FireSwarm. (CNW Group/Strategic Natural Resource Group)

With wildfires escalating in frequency and severity, innovative solutions are urgently needed to support firefighters and protect communities. This collaboration combines Strategic's expertise in emergency response management with FireSwarm's first-of-its kind wildfire defence platform, which integrates surveillance, ultra heavy-lift drones, and AI-driven swarm technology. The partnership will focus on Canadian distribution, deployment and operator training.

Strategic, the largest Indigenous-owned natural resource consulting group in BC, has supplied wildfire crews to support provincial government firefighting efforts for more than a decade.

"We see this unique opportunity to combine our expertise with firefighting and remote aircraft operation in resource management to make a monumental improvement in early attack opportunities," said Domenico Iannidinardo, CEO, Strategic Natural Resource Group. "Extending our operations to nighttime is an intuitively efficient and generational leap in safety for communities and infrastructure threatened by wildfire."

FireSwarm is a BC wildfire technology startup pioneering autonomous aerial fire suppression solutions using ultra heavy-lift Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS). Designed to operate in conditions when traditional aircraft cannot, it fills critical gaps in wildfire response.

"First Nations, wildfire crews, communities, and ultimately families will be safer once our services are approved and ready for deployment in Canada." said Alex Deslauriers, CEO of FireSwarm. "This BC-based collaboration represents a true step change in wildland firefighting. Together, we're advancing technology that has the potential to become a standard tool in the field—especially in the currently underserved areas of night and remote wildfire attack."

The swarm technology is being tested in multiple locations across Canada this summer, with the goal of FireSwarm and Strategic delivering this solution in 2026.

BACKGROUND:

About Strategic Natural Resource Group:

As the largest Indigenous-owned natural resource management and consultancy firm in Western Canada, Strategic Natural Resource Group (Strategic) provides technical expertise and project management services to clients that prioritize respect for culture and the environment. The company is 110% Canadian owned with employee and majority Indigenous ownership, delivering a diverse and nimble team of resource professionals dedicated to each client's individual needs.

In addition to emergency response, Strategic's service areas cover a wide range of sectors, including forestry, mining & exploration, energy & utilities, transportation & infrastructure, environmental conservation and aquaculture.

About FireSwarm Solutions:

FireSwarm Solutions Inc. is a wildfire technology startup comprised of multidisciplinary experts, developing comprehensive, turn-key wildfire management solutions and services. By leveraging advanced autonomous ultra heavy-lift, long-endurance Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) and drone technology, along with the development of patent-pending AI and machine learning algorithms and fire mission kits, the company is committed to enhancing the rapid detection, assessment, and response to wildfires, ensuring the safety of people, property and the planet.

