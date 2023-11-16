Award-Winning

The Revlon® One-Step™ Hair Dryer & Volumizer PLUS is award-winning and a new fan and editor's favourite tool that gives 75% shinier salon blowouts in up to half the time*, versus drying and styling separately. PLUS up with new and improved features like added heat settings for styling customization, a new 2.4" oval head for more styling versatility and a new slimmer handle for better control. The detachable brush head makes it easy to store, great for on-the-go and travel-friendly. Available at Walmart, Canadian Tire, London Drugs, Amazon, Loblaw's and The Bay. Price ranges between MSRP $79.96 - $89.99 CAD.

*Based on third party testing.

New and Innovative

Revlon® Hair Tools recently launched its new One-Step™ Air Straight, a genius holiday hair tool gift solution for someone who loves to dry and straighten hair, save time, and get salon-worthy results.

Go from damp to straight with one tool! AirPause™ Technology allows users to press handles to activate airflow and release them to stop. Helps retain 100% of hair's natural moisture and achieve shiny and smooth hair results, with this two-in-one dryer and straightener. In-store or online at Canadian Tire, London Drugs, Best Buy Canada, The Bay and Rooms & Spaces. Great value at just under MSRP $100.00 CAD.

The Revlon® One-Step™ Blowout Curls is a one-of-a-kind tool that combines a curling iron and a hair dryer to curl your hair as it dries. It creates shiny, bouncy curls with less damage thanks to its triple ceramic tourmaline barrel. Heated air flows through a 360° vented barrel to evenly distribute heated air, gently drying and curling in One-Step™. Less damage, more curls, saving you time, money and storage space! Great value starting at MSRP $80.00 CAD. In-store or online at Walmart, London Drugs and The Bay.

One-Step™ Styling Holiday Kits MSRP $120 CAD and Under

Revlon® Hair Tools offers multiple possibilities in one tool. The Revlon One-Step™ Styling Kit showcases the award-winning Volumizer that dries and styles in One-Step™! The detachable handle makes for easy storage, while the 1.25" vented Blowout Curls attachment is perfect for curls with 3X ceramic tourmaline barrel. This holiday styling kit offers a variety of looks for volume, waves and curls. Ready to gift in beautifully presented holiday packaging. MSRP $99.99 CAD. In-store and online at London Drugs.

The Revlon One-Step™ Ultra - Styling 3-Piece Kit. Achieve salon quality blowouts at home with the true power of a dryer! This 3-in-1 tool dries layers, curtain bangs and creates curls. The kit includes a Volumizer Oval brush featuring a Titanium Ceramic Barrel with a detachable handle for travel or easy storage, a 1.5" Ceramic round brush attachment for root boosting volume, which is great for short to medium length hair, and a 1.25" Blowout Curls attachment for the perfect curls without extreme heat. The 3-in-1 styling attachments help create volume, curls and waves. MSRP $119.99 CAD, exclusively available in-store and online at Best Buy.

Gift affordable indulgences from Revlon® Hair Tools this holiday season to someone who appreciates good hair days with hair tools that help save time and money from a trusted, heritage brand since 1932. Revlon has been dedicated to helping you achieve the looks you love. We help you live your life — your way — with thoughtful hair tools that don't just change a button, they change the game. Bold innovations that are faster, easier and smarter to help make your hair, your day, your life more of what you want it to be. Even more…you. And nothing's bolder than that.

