COUNTY OF HURON, ON, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Improvements to the Huron Country Playhouse will enhance its facilities after an investment of more than $880,000 from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Enhancements to this South Huron theatre's lighting and septic systems, along with enhancements to existing washroom facilities, will help make the building more energy efficient and help ensure its longevity.

This investment demonstrates the federal government commitment to supporting the arts and enriching the cultural landscape of Canada.

"I am thrilled to announce the federal government's investment in the revitalization of the Huron Country Playhouse. As our population continues to grow, we are focused on enhancing our existing infrastructure to ensure that it can continue to serve communities for decades to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Theatre, like all industries, has an impact. However, it can also be part of the solution for greater environmental sustainability, as the Huron Country Playhouse will reduce its carbon emissions and in so doing influence both audiences and those in the cultural sector as to what is possible."

Alex Mustakas, Artistic Director & CEO, Drayton Entertainment

The federal government is investing $889,231 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and Drayton Entertainment is contributing $912,636 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and Drayton Entertainment is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 53% and greenhouse gas emissions by 33.3 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

