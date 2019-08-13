Revitalizing Indigenous Languages Through Multimedia Programming

The Government of Canada announces funding to Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation

KITCHENUHMAYKOOSIB INNINUWUG FIRST NATION, ON, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Robert Nault, Member of Parliament (Kenora), today announced $133,886 in funding for a Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation digital documentary series. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The First Nation will partner with professional filmmakers to produce an Oji-Cree language mini-documentary series. Each episode of the series, KI Talking Circle Series, will focus on a different aspect of how climate change is impacting their remote, northern community. The programming will be broadcast online through IsumaTV.

The funding is being provided under the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Aboriginal Peoples' Program.

Quotes

"We are proud to support the revitalization of Canada's Indigenous languages through our historic Indigenous Languages Act, and through funding programs that invest in projects that promote learning, teaching and sharing of traditional languages. We are taking concrete measures to create opportunities for Indigenous languages to survive and flourish in the communities where they are spoken, by the people who speak them."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"The Indigenous communities in northern Ontario are rich with language and culture, and it is important that their stories and realities are shared beyond the area. I am very pleased that our government is making a significant investment in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation to preserve and protect their language and culture."

—The Honourable Bob Nault, Member of Parliament (Kenora)

"For 10 months of the year, the daily flights on Wasaya Airlines are Big Trout Lake's (Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug) only connection to the outside world. In the winter, for two or three months depending on the weather, there's an ice road—but that's a nine-hour journey south just to reach the main highway at Pickle Lake. Living in a remote community, boredom is a big issue for our youth. Mamow means 'together' in the Oji-Cree language. We welcome this funding from Canadian Heritage for the opportunity to develop the KI Talking Circle Series, a set of four short documentaries in our local Oji-Cree dialect. Youth will be active in the process of creating the local stories and filming Mamow together with media professionals. Thank you to Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting for supporting this important Indigenous language and culture programming."

—Chief Donny Morris, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation

Quick Facts

The Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Aboriginal Peoples' Program supports Indigenous broadcasting societies to produce and distribute radio and television programming in the North. The objectives are to:

support the production of culturally relevant Indigenous programming;

facilitate establishment and maintenance of production facilities;

ensure availability of a significant amount of radio and television programming;

contribute to the preservation and promotion of Indigenous languages and cultures; and

provide venues to articulate issues of relevance to Indigenous audiences and communities.

Applicants must be non-profit, democratically controlled, Indigenous organizations or working with Indigenous organizations that provide broadcast communications north of the 55th parallel ("Hamelin Line").

