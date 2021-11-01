Revenue Diversification Strategy Helps Deliver Another Strong Quarter

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Total Revenues for the quarter were $189.5 million compared to third quarter 2020 Revenues of $162.3 million. Gross Margin for the quarter was $54 million compared to third quarter 2020 Gross Margin of $58.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR for the quarter were $70.9 million compared to the third quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR of $69.8 million.

Total revenue growth of 16.8% for the quarter compared to prior year was led by the ACMI line of business that posted strong revenue growth of 21% compared to prior year. Cargojet continues to diversify its portfolio and it is more diversified today than the pre-pandemic period. Domestic Network Revenue for this quarter accounted for less than 42% of total revenues compared to over 54% for the same quarter in 2019.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $51.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 compared to $59.3 million for the same period in 2020.

"Ocean and ground transportation supply-chains remain clogged across the globe creating short-to-medium term opportunities for air-cargo. We are seeing that reflected in our ACMI business and expect this to extend through the upcoming holiday season," said Dr. Ajay Virmani, President & CEO.

"As economies and businesses re-open, Consumers are keen to step out and experience in-person shopping. But our longer-term outlook for e-Commerce remains strong, particularly given the dramatic uplift in digital adoption over the past 18 months," further noted Dr. Virmani.

"We are also excited about the opportunities emerging in the international air-cargo segment. Over the past few quarters, we have methodically invested in talent, infrastructure and aircrafts necessary to build a strong international business and are beginning to see encouraging results. Our team of dedicated professionals continues to be the driving force of our ongoing success. Each member of our team focuses and delivers customer excellence," concluded Dr. Virmani.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 31 aircraft.

Non-GAAP Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDAR" are non-GAAP measures used by the Corporation to provide additional information on its financial and operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under Canadian GAAP and it does not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Corporation to assess earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on disposal of capital assets, unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses, unrealized gain or loss on forward foreign exchange contracts, aircraft heavy maintenance amortization, contract asset amortization, gain or loss on cash settled share based payment arrangement related to a financing arrangement, unrealized gain or loss on fair value of total return swap related to a financing arrangement, gain or loss on fair value of stock warrant, loss on settlement of cash settled share based payment arrangement related to a financing arrangement, gain on settlement of total return swap related to a financing, loss on extinguishment of debts, and non-cash employee pension expense, as these costs can vary significantly among airlines due to differences in the way airlines finance their aircraft and other assets. Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA excluding aircraft rents. The Corporation believes that these alternative measures provide a more consistent basis to compare the performance of the Corporation between the periods. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR provide additional information to users of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") to enhance their understanding of the Company's financial performance.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR to GAAP income is provided on page 14 of the MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Notice on Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "should," "estimates," "expects," "believes," "indicates," "targeting," "suggests" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Reference should be made to the issuer's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulators, and it's most recent Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes thereto and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), for a summary of major risks. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. The issuer assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason, other than as required by applicable securities laws. In the event the issuer does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the issuer will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

For further information: Pauline Dhillon, Chief Corporate Officer, Tel: (905) 501 7373, [email protected]

