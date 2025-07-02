Cargojet extends Agreement with Amazon

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet") (TSX: CJT) announced the extension of its Air Transportation Services Agreement ("Contract") with Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services, ULC ("Amazon"). The new Contract has a term of additional four years until March 31, 2029 and Amazon will also have the option to renew the Contract until March 31, 2031.

"This multi-year Contract underscores Cargojet's role in Amazon's logistics network. At the heart of our success is a dedicated Cargojet team that makes it happen every single day" said Ajay Virmani, Executive Chairman.

About Cargojet :

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America and select international destinations, providing dedicated, ACMI, CMI and international charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet owns/operates a fleet of 41 aircraft.

For further information, please contact investor relations at [email protected].