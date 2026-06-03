Revelstoke Mountain Resort Expands Four-Season Offerings with New Homes, Cabot Golf and Resident Mountain Club

With new homes available for occupancy this fall and Cabot Revelstoke golf approaching its debut, a new vision for four-season mountain living is becoming a reality in the heart of BC's Monashee Mountains

REVELSTOKE, BC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) has surpassed $50 million in real estate pre-sales less than a year after returning to the residential market, while preparing to welcome residents into its first newly completed homes this fall. The milestone reflects growing demand for four-season mountain living as the resort expands with new residential offerings, the Revelstoke Mountain Club, and the forthcoming Cabot Revelstoke golf development.

The Cabot Revelstoke golf course, set against the dramatic terrain at the base of Mount Mackenzie, brings world-class golf to one of North America's most exciting mountain communities (CNW Group/Revelstoke Mountain Resort) A rendering of the Benchlands Residences at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, where condominiums, townhomes and estate lots sit minutes from the resort base and adjacent to the Cabot Revelstoke golf course. (CNW Group/Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

The resort has seen significant demand since reentering the real estate space in 2025, with strong interest across its growing portfolio of homes and lots for sale. RMR is also now accepting membership applications for its Revelstoke Mountain Club. To hear the latest on developments and real estate at RMR, join the real estate webinar on June 10 at 12:00 PM PST -- to register, sign up here.

Celebrated as North America's longest vertical ski destination, RMR is evolving into a true four-season community alongside the arrival of the Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge and Cabot Revelstoke. The renowned luxury golf destination developer Cabot is bringing an 18-hole golf course to the base of the mountain, while RMR continues to develop an exclusive collection of luxury residences nearby, together adding a new dimension to mountain living that extends well beyond the ski season.

"Welcoming our first homeowners since re-entering the real estate market last year is a major milestone for RMR," says Jason Kelder, President, Revelstoke Mountain Resort. "The strong response to our real estate offerings reinforces what we've believed for years: people want to be part of Revelstoke not just during ski season, but throughout the year. As new residential neighbourhoods, world-class golf and member amenities come together, we're creating a true four-season mountain community."

Revelstoke Mountain Club

Membership in the Revelstoke Mountain Club is exclusive to owners across RMR's residential neighbourhoods, with the Club now welcoming its founding members. Benefits include priority gondola access, first track passes each season, access to RMR's private lakefront property on Lake Revelstoke, tennis, pickleball and padel courts, concierge service, and priority tee times and discounted green fees at Cabot Revelstoke.

The Club will add a clubhouse at the base of the resort featuring food and beverage, private lockers, and a pool and hot tub, as well as a private member lounge at Sutton Place Hotel at the Kelowna airport once completed. Members will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive heli experiences -- including heli-skiing, fishing, hiking and paddling excursions -- adding yet another dimension to life at RMR. Watch a preview of the heli experience here.

"The response from buyers since we launched has been extraordinary," says Tom Gaglardi, CEO, Northland Properties, parent company of Revelstoke Mountain Resort. "We started with the best skiing in North America and we're continuing to build from there: world-class golf, a landmark lodge, and a variety of real estate options. There really is something for everyone here, in every season."

Real Estate Offerings

Situated on the Resort between the Mackenzie Landing and Monashee Estates neighbourhoods, Mountain Road Estates is an exclusive enclave of 10 architecturally designed duplexes and four estate lots. Demand has been strong, with six of the 10 duplexes now sold, representing 60 per cent of the offering before ground had even broken on construction. Each duplex spans approximately 3,500 square feet with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, with panoramic views of the Monashee Mountains.

The Benchlands Residences offer a mix of condominiums, townhomes, and estate lots minutes from the resort base and adjacent to the Cabot Revelstoke golf course. The Benchlands Townhomes are the first homes at RMR ready for occupancy, with residents set to move in this fall and only three move-in-ready units now remaining. Townhomes span approximately 2,100 to 2,600 square feet in three- and four-bedroom layouts, and many offer the potential for legal secondary suites, providing a rental income opportunity uncommon in mountain resort real estate. Demand has carried through to the Benchlands Condominiums as well, which are already 40 per cent sold ahead of construction.

The Benchlands neighbourhood is anchored by The Rail Yard, a dynamic social hub inspired by Revelstoke's railway heritage. Centred on a Rod Whitman-designed par-3 short course, The Rail Yard will feature a vibrant clubhouse with food and beverage, golf simulators, and a duckpin bowling alley, offering a gathering place to enjoy in every season.

Join the Conversation

Following the success of RMR's inaugural real estate webinar in December, the resort is hosting a second session on June 10, 2026, at 12:00 PM PST. The webinar will offer an in-depth look at real estate progress and new opportunities, updates on Cabot Revelstoke, resort developments including the Skywalk, and the Revelstoke Mountain Club.

To register for the webinar, sign up here. To learn more, contact the RMR Real Estate team at [email protected].

About Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offers the most vertical in North America at 5,620 ft. of lift-accessed terrain, 3,121 acres of fall line skiing, four high alpine bowls, and 75 named runs, including legendary glades and phenomenal groomers. Across the Northland group of companies, that include RMR and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS), skiers and snowboarders have access to over 500,000 acres of terrain. In the summer, RMR is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster, The Revelstoke Skywalk, an expanding network of lift-accessed and enduro-style mountain bike trails, and breathtaking hiking and sightseeing via the Revelation Gondola. For the latest news, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com.

SOURCE Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Media contacts: Mike Brown, Worthington PR & Story, For Revelstoke Mountain Resort, [email protected], 587-590-4465; Eve Workman, Worthington PR & Story, For Revelstoke Mountain Resort, [email protected], 587-888-0497