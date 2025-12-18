Revelstoke Mountain Resort Releases New Real Estate Offerings as a Premier North American Mountain Development

The latest homes on offer give potential homeowners a chance to embrace ski resort living while investing in the future of a truly elevated mountain community.

REVELSTOKE, BC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) is unveiling its newest homes for sale, advancing a larger vision for the resort's growing mountain community. This latest phase marks an important milestone in the evolution of RMR's residential neighbourhoods, giving discerning potential homeowners the opportunity to invest in and join a community poised for world-class growth in the years to come. The latest release of homes includes new estate lots in the Mountain Road Estates neighbourhood and modern townhomes and condos in the Benchlands Residences.

A conceptual rendering of the Benchlands Residences

"This release marks our second major launch of new real estate in the community, and the response to our earlier phase has been exceptional," says Jason Kelder, President, Revelstoke Mountain Resort. "For potential homeowners, this is a rare opportunity to invest in a thriving mountain community where they can be themselves, embrace adventure and enjoy a simpler, more connected lifestyle, whether as a second home or a primary residence."

Mountain Road Estates

Phase one of Mountain Road Estates introduced eight luxury duplexes, five of which have now sold. To meet continued demand, four new estate lots and two new duplexes are now available. Situated adjacent to the ski village, Mountain Road Estates is an exclusive enclave of architecturally designed duplexes and estate homes surrounded by Revelstoke's breathtaking alpine landscape. Offering convenient resort access, sophisticated design, premium finishes and panoramic mountain views, these homes redefine contemporary alpine living. Each duplex includes five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, creating a spacious retreat ideal for larger families or multiple families sharing a vacation home.

Benchlands Residences

The Benchlands Residences will introduce 43 new condo units ranging from one to three bedrooms, starting at $549,000 CAD, as part of the December 17 release. With three of the eight available townhomes pre-sold, Benchlands is envisioned as a master-planned community that will include future condominiums, additional townhomes and estate lots. Minutes from RMR and neighbouring the new Cabot Revelstoke golf course, Benchlands offers thoughtfully designed homes connected to world-class skiing, vibrant community spaces and year-round outdoor adventure. Ranging from 2,100 to 2,600 sq. ft. with three- and four-bedroom layouts, and opportunities for legal suites for rental income in many units, the townhomes bring a modern approach to mountain living, with more inventory coming soon.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Offerings

RMR's growing real estate portfolio places owners steps from North America's most vertical playground, with world-class skiing and riding across 75 named runs, direct access to more than 500,000 acres of backcountry terrain through Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing, and popular summer experiences including the new suspension bridge and cantilevered viewing deck and The Pipe Mountain Coaster.

In partnership with Sherpas Cinema, RMR has launched a new lifestyle video that captures the energy, terrain and year-round beauty that continues to draw skiers, riders and new visitors. The short video showcases the full Revelstoke experience, from effortless ski-in and ski-out terrain to deep powder runs to Revelstoke's expansive helicopter-accessed areas and vibrant village moments. It offers a glimpse of what it means to call RMR home: A place where adventure and an elevated mountain lifestyle come together in a way few other destinations can match.

"Revelstoke has always been a place where long-term vision meets unmatched mountain potential," says Tom Gaglardi, CEO, Northland Properties. "Each new release reflects our commitment to building a community that will thrive for generations--not just seasons. Northland Properties is in this for the long haul, and we're proud to continue investing in a resort that offers such an extraordinary way of life."

For additional information about real estate offerings at RMR, contact the RMR Real Estate team at [email protected] or visit revelstokemountainresort.com/own.

About Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offers the most vertical in North America at 5,620 ft. of lift-accessed terrain, 3,121 acres of fall line skiing, four high alpine bowls, and 75 named runs, including legendary glades and phenomenal groomers. Across the Northland group of companies, that include RMR and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS), skiers and snowboarders have access to over 500,000 acres of terrain. In the summer, RMR is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster, The Revelstoke Suspension Bridge and cantilever viewing deck, an expanding network of lift-accessed and enduro-style mountain bike trails, and breathtaking hiking and sightseeing via the Revelation Gondola. For the latest news, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com.

