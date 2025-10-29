Revelstoke Mountain Resort Awarded World's Best Powder

Revelstoke also earned podium placement in several other award categories including Best Overall Ski Resort and Best Ski Resort for Intermediate Skiers

REVELSTOKE, BC, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - With exactly one month to go before Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) opens for the 2025-26 ski season, the resort is celebrating being globally recognized as The Best Ski Resort for Powder in the World. Further, RMR was ranked in the top three in several global and North American categories through the 2025 Snomad Ski Resort Awards . The awards are determined by tens of thousands of skiers and snowboarders from around the world.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has been recognized as the world’s best ski resort for powder in the 2025 Snomad Ski Resort Awards (CNW Group/Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

"These awards tell us what so many skiers already know, Revelstoke Mountain Resort is a place that is world-class, unique and spectacular," says Ryan Melnyk, VP, Commercial Strategy & Marketing with RMR. "Beyond a broad range of terrain unlike anywhere else, we are graced with an average of 34 feet of snow each year, creating that light, champagne powder skiing and riding experience that people travel from all around the world to enjoy."

Along with taking gold for Best Powder, RMR placed in the top three for Best Overall Ski Resort in the world, cementing RMR's reputation as one of the world's best destinations for fresh snow, unforgettable runs, and picturesque mountain views. RMR was voted in the top three across a total of 14 global and North American categories according to Snomad.

The Snomad Ski Resort Awards are based on more than 220,000 verified ratings from an international community of skiers and snowboarders who evaluate resorts across 20 categories, including snow quality, terrain variety and guest experience. Winners are chosen entirely by rider reviews, making the results a genuine reflection of what real skiers and snowboarders value most.

"Revelstoke has a certain appeal that draws people back again and again," said Melnyk. "Mount Mackenzie delivers the kind of terrain and snowfall that is unlike anywhere else. It's a big mountain skiing experience with an authentic small-town mountain charm, and that combination is really attractive to skiers and riders of all levels."

Located in the Selkirk Range of British Columbia's interior, RMR offers North America's longest vertical descent at 5,620 feet of lift-accessible terrain and an average annual snowfall of more than 10 metres. The resort's terrain spans across four high-alpine bowls, endless gladed forests, and incredible groomed cruisers, creating one of the most dynamic ski experiences on the planet.

Plan Ahead and Save

Revelstoke Mountain Resort's best deals of the season are on now. Book by November 15 to save up to 40 per cent on lift tickets, lodging, lessons and more. Local skiers and riders can also purchase a Vertical Card until November 30 for flexible access and even more savings throughout the season.

Heli-Skiing in Revelstoke

With more than 500,000 acres of legendary terrain and 400 named runs bordering Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park, Selkirk-Tangiers Heli Skiing offers access to deep powder, expansive glaciers, and endless alpine bowls just minutes from Revelstoke Mountain Resort. For both first-timers and experienced heli-skiiers alike, outings are guided by seasoned professionals into untouched snow and once-in-a-lifetime descents, the ultimate extension of Revelstoke's reputation as the home of North America's best vertical.

Real Estate at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is home to a mix of established and emerging alpine neighbourhoods that bring mountain living to life year-round. Existing communities such as Raven Townhomes, located just outside of downtown, offer contemporary mountain design, with a number of townhomes available for ownership today. Looking ahead, new neighbourhoods including Benchland and Mountain Road Estates will expand the resort's residential footprint. Together, they create a rare opportunity to live and play at the heart of one of Canada's most dynamic and sought-after ski destinations.

The 2025–26 winter season at Revelstoke Mountain Resort officially opens November 29, giving skiers and riders just one month to plan their first powder turns on the world's top-ranked mountain.

For more information about Revelstoke Mountain Resort, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com .

About Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offers the most vertical in North America at 5,620 ft. of lift-accessed terrain, 3,121 acres of fall line skiing, four high alpine bowls, and 75 named runs, including legendary glades and phenomenal groomers. Across the group of companies that include RMR and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS), skiers and snowboarders have access to over 500,000 acres of terrain. In the summer, RMR is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster, The Revelstoke Highline suspension bridge and cantilever viewing deck, an expanding network of lift-accessed and enduro-style mountain bike trails, and breathtaking hiking and sightseeing via the Revelation Gondola. For the latest news, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com.

To access RMR's media image portal, visit this link .

SOURCE Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Media contacts: Mike Brown, Worthington PR & Story, For Revelstoke Mountain Resort, [email protected], 587-590-4465; Rachel Redmond, Worthington PR & Story, For Revelstoke Mountain Resort, [email protected], 403-305-0503