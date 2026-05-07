Revelstoke Mountain Resort Welcomes Cabot, a Global Leader in Golf and Luxury Hospitality, Advancing Its Position as a Premier All-Season Mountain Destination

The partnership will introduce world-class golf, a vibrant social hub, a signature mountain lodge and a limited collection of luxury residences

REVELSTOKE, BC, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) continues its evolution as one of North America's most compelling four-season mountain destinations with the introduction of Cabot Revelstoke. Developed in partnership with Cabot, a leading developer and operator of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, the expansion introduces a new dimension of premier recreation, hospitality and real estate to the slopes and resort community of Revelstoke.

Aerial view of the Cabot Revelstoke Golf Course, where championship mountain golf will further enhance the destination’s four-season offerings. (CNW Group/Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Columbia River Valley, Cabot Revelstoke will unite championship golf, elevated mountain hospitality and refined alpine living, creating an experience designed to resonate across seasons. The expansion will include an 18-hole public golf course, a 155-room mountain retreat and a limited collection of luxury residences, enhancing the destination's year-round offerings while complementing the renowned alpine experience.

Says Tom Gaglardi, CEO of Northland Properties, parent company of Revelstoke Mountain Resort, "RMR's consistent advancement reflects a thoughtful, long-term vision. Cabot Revelstoke is an important pillar of this vision, aligning with our commitment to creating exceptional experiences across all seasons while continuing to invest in the future of the resort."

Cabot Revelstoke: Where World Class Golf Meets the Mountains

The Cabot Revelstoke Golf Course marks a transformative addition to Revelstoke Mountain Resort, introducing world-class mountain golf and expanding the destination's four-season appeal.

Designed by acclaimed Canadian Rod Whitman of Whitman, Axland & Cutten – Golf Course Architects, the 18-hole course follows the natural contours of the land, opening onto sweeping mountain views, forested corridors and dramatic alpine terrain. Generous fairways and expansive greens invite players of all abilities, while bold bunkering and strategic shots reward thoughtful play.

The result is a course that feels both grand and grounded, shaped by the land rather than imposed upon it. Environmental stewardship is central to the design, with Cabot Revelstoke's golf course enrolled in Audubon International's Platinum Signature Sanctuary program, the organization's highest standard for sustainable development.

Opening to the public in 2027, the course will offer world-class golf that remains welcoming, accessible and deeply connected to Revelstoke.

Complementing the championship course, Cabot Revelstoke will also be home to The Rail Yard, a dynamic social hub designed to bring energy, connection and play to Cabot Revelstoke year-round.

Anchored by a par-three short course, The Rail Yard will pair entertainment and dining with a vibrant clubhouse atmosphere. Inspired by Revelstoke's railway heritage and designed as a gathering place for visitors, residents and corporate groups alike, The Rail Yard offers everything from social moments and family outings to team-building experiences designed to be enjoyed in every season.

Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge: Elevated in Every Season

Scheduled to open in early 2027, the Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge is designed to bring guests together before, during and after days spent on the golf course or in the mountains. The 155-room lodge will feature:

Chop Steakhouse & Bar, offering signature dining rooted in the region's seasonal bounty, opening late 2026

Seamless access to golf, heli-skiing and year-round mountain experiences

A spa and wellness experience, complete with hot tubs and sauna

A fully equipped fitness center designed to support active mountain living

More than 8,500 square feet of dedicated meeting and event space for weddings, retreats and corporate gatherings

A curated selection of retail offerings

The modern alpine retreat will serve as the heart of the community and the home for year-round connection and adventure, with stay-and-play packages designed to connect guests with golf at Cabot Revelstoke and year-round mountain experiences to be released in late 2026.

Refined Mountain Living Opportunities

Cabot Revelstoke also introduces a limited collection of residences designed for families seeking a deeper connection to mountain living. More than a place to stay, The Residences at Cabot Revelstoke represent a unique opportunity to be part of a destination shaped by authentic mountain charm and year-round adventure.

Inspired by classic alpine architecture and thoughtfully integrated into the surrounding landscape, The Residences offer expansive layouts, generous outdoor spaces and sweeping mountain views, creating a seamless connection between the built and natural environments.

Early interest reflects the demand for four-season living in Revelstoke, where limited opportunities and year-round access to the mountains continue to drive appeal. The first release, Chalet 1, has significant interest and is expected to sell out quickly, featuring nine four- and five-bedroom single-level residences designed to maximize light, space and connection to the surrounding landscape. Residences are priced from $7.6 million CAD, with Chalet 2 expected to be announced in the coming months.

Says Gaglardi, "At Revelstoke Mountain Resort, we're intentional about creating spaces that resonate with those who value year-round adventure, authenticity and access to the outdoors. Every decision we make is about supporting an active, four-season lifestyle that feels both elevated and deeply connected to the mountain environment."

With continued investment in four-season recreation, expanding hospitality infrastructure, and recognition as World's Best Powder at the 2025 Snowmad Ski Resort Awards, Revelstoke Mountain Resort continues to strengthen its position as a world-class destination to live, play and invest.

To explore Cabot Revelstoke and learn more about its year-round offerings, visit the Cabot Revelstoke website.

About Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offers the most vertical in North America at 5,620 ft. of lift-accessed terrain, 3,121 acres of fall line skiing, four high alpine bowls, and 75 named runs, including legendary glades and phenomenal groomers. Across the Northland group of companies, which includes RMR and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS), skiers and snowboarders have access to over 500,000 acres of terrain. In the summer, RMR is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster, The Revelstoke Skywalk, an expanding network of lift-accessed and enduro-style mountain bike trails, and breathtaking hiking and sightseeing via the Revelation Gondola. For the latest news, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com.

To access RMR's media image portal, visit this link.

SOURCE Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Media contacts: Mike Brown, Worthington PR & Story, For Revelstoke Mountain Resort, [email protected], 587-590-4465; Eve Workman, Worthington PR & Story; For Revelstoke Mountain Resort, [email protected], 587-888-0497