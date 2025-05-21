Revance Announces Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen® Partnership with The Bentway for Their Summer 2025 Sun/Shade Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Revance is proud to announce that Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen® is partnering with The Bentway's Summer 2025 Sun/Shade program, a dynamic celebration of arts, culture, and community hosted in one of Toronto's most iconic public spaces: beneath the Gardiner Expressway.

As cities everywhere face increased urban heat levels and rising risks of sun exposure, this creative program explores sun as a creative collaborator, and shade as a new public resource.

Blue Lizard Portfolio - Canada

Rooted in the belief that sun protection and outdoor fun go hand in hand, Blue Lizard will be on-site at several exciting events throughout the season, offering free mineral sunscreen samples and promoting sun-safety awareness right in the heart of Toronto.

Event Highlights Include:

Sunglasses at Night Launch Party (May 23) - In collaboration with Fashion Art Toronto, The Bentway kicks off the season with a high-energy sunset party featuring dancing, fashion, and prizes. Guests are encouraged to wear their best shades while Blue Lizard joins the celebration with a curated giveaway basket full of summer skin-protection essentials, to be awarded to one lucky attendee.

Dino Run Family Events (June 14 & July 19) - Little ones can join costumed Dino Specialists for mornings packed with music, storytelling, and dinosaur-themed games before racing along The Bentway's 220m skate trail. Blue Lizard will be sponsoring the event through sunscreen sampling to help kids and parents learn about the importance of sun safety.

Golden Hour Roller Skate Parties (June 27 & July 25) - As the sun sets, The Bentway transforms into a retro roller rink complete with DJs and local art vendors. Blue Lizard will keep the glow going (without the worry about the sun's UV rays) with sunscreen samples and interactive activations for all guests.

Blue Lizard is recognized for its mineral sunscreens and is committed to lifelong skin health, while supporting inclusive, joy-filled community moments.

"As the trusted leader in sun protection, Blue Lizard is dedicated to helping people enjoy the outdoors safely," said Steve Gallopo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Skincare. "We're excited to partner with The Bentway and be part of this vibrant summer celebration. It's the perfect way to connect with the community and share our passion for smart, simple sun protection."

Blue Lizard is available across Canada at Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Amazon.ca, Well.ca and more.

About Blue Lizard®

For nearly 30 years, Blue Lizard has been a trusted name in sun protection, offering a comprehensive range of mineral sunscreens designed to safeguard all skin types. Our dermatologist- and pediatrician-recommended 100% mineral formulas are free from fragrances, parabens, and phthalates that can irritate sensitive skin and are free from oxybenzone and octinoxate, aligning with our "We Love the Reef™" initiative to protect delicate marine ecosystems. Featuring Smart Cap® Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present and reminds them to reapply. Blue Lizard is owned by Crown Laboratories, Inc., a Revance company.

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing global aesthetics and skincare company focused on providing innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare offerings throughout every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio of products spanning 60 countries, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and commercialization of new products and treatments.

Learn more at Revance.com, RevanceAesthetics.com, CrownLaboratories.com, and CrownAesthetics.com.

SOURCE Revance

Jill McGonigle, 978-866-4931, [email protected]