Cambium and La vague join forces to propel reusables from small shops to large grocery stores.

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - To mark "La Semaine québécoise de réduction des déchets", Cambium, specialist in eco-designed food packaging, and La vague, an organization dedicated to the eco-responsible transition of cafes and restaurants, are launching a new line of reusable containers entirely designed and manufactured in Quebec. Designed specifically for reuse, these customizable containers aim to facilitate the adoption of reusables in the food sector.

Working Together to Accelerate Change

Photo credit: Vincent Perrocheau (CNW Group/Cambium Distribution Inc.)

"With the financial support of RECYC-QUÉBEC, we designed containers with unique features to become the benchmark in Quebec for reusables. In supermarkets and small cafés alike, standardization will enable widespread adoption of reusable solutions. Thanks to our collaboration with La vague, our vision is already taking shape," says Annie Legroulx, Director of Innovation at Cambium.

With the support of the Chantier de l'économie sociale, funded by the Government of Canada, La vague is launching "La boîte 2.0". Based on the same principles as "La tasse", present in over 450 businesses across Quebec, customers can obtain a reusable container by paying a deposit, refunded when they return it to a participating business. The containers are then washed and put back into circulation.

"The throwaway culture is no longer viable if we want a strong, resilient food industry. By joining forces, we are responding to the unique needs of retailers. We're very proud of this collaboration, which helps reduce waste at source," adds Aurore Courtieux-Boinot, co-founder of La vague.

An Industry in Transition

This launch comes at a time when regulations on single-use items are amplifying, and consumers and retailers are looking for eco-friendly alternatives. According to RECYC-QUÉBEC, every year, 45,000 tonnes of single-use products end up in Quebec landfills. With this range of reusable containers, Cambium and La vague offer an alternative for consuming less, but better!

Official Launch and Presales

Cambium and La vague invite the media to discover this range of reusable containers and meet their managers. The containers are currently available for pre-sale on the Cambium website or via " La boite 2.0 " for members of the La vague network.

About

Cambium

Montreal-based Cambium specializes in the design and distribution of eco-friendly take-out solutions. Since its launch in 2019, Cambium has helped more than 600 customers make the shift to ecoresponsibility by offering them the best takeaway options.

La vague

Created in 2019, La vague's mission is to research, share, develop, implement and promote eco-responsible solutions applicable to Quebec's restaurant and café industry.

Useful links

Container photo directory: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10TUl9H1iH3F1qP4RLezgavljublJbJ2s?usp=sharing

Cambium's presales: https://cambiumdistribution.com/en/cambium-reutilisable/

Cambium website: https://cambiumdistribution.com/en/

La boite presales: https://www.carrousel.ca/en/search.html?lstFiltreIds=24&recherche=LA+BOITE

La vague website: https://www.la-vague.ca/

Schedule an interview or get more information: Annie Legroulx, Director of Innovation at Cambium, Expert in food packaging eco-design, [email protected], (514) 891-1676; Aurore Courtieux-Boinot, Co-founder of La vague, [email protected], (514) 836-4517