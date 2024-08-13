Returning home: Insurance experts in Jasper to help wildfire evacuees

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - As Jasper residents prepare to return to the community following recent evacuation orders, many will likely have questions about their auto, home and business insurance coverage. That's why Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) will be on the ground in Jasper to offer information and help answer residents' insurance questions over the coming days and weeks.

On Friday August 16, IBC will be deploying its in-person Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (CAMP) at the Municipality of Jasper's Re-Entry Centre (Commemoration Park - 1324 Pyramid Lake Rd.), bringing together local insurers and adjusters as well as IBC's trained insurance professionals to help address consumer questions. Residents with general questions about home, business or vehicle insurance can also contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) or [email protected].

"We know that many residents and business owners may be feeling anxious and overwhelmed as they begin the difficult journey back home. Insurers are here to help and anyone whose property or vehicle was damaged is encouraged to contact their insurance representative as soon as they are ready to start the claims process," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "When returning to a home or business after a wildfire, it is best to take extra safety precautions and follow the guidance of local officials. Unseen dangers may linger, so using caution can help reduce the chance of injury. When in doubt, seek advice from an expert."

Residents can access the latest information about wildfire activity in Jasper, please visit Parks Canada's Wildfire Status – Jasper Wildfire Complex webpage. For the latest updates on re-entry and additional information for evacuees, please refer to the Municipality of Jasper's Re-Entry Guide.

After disaster strikes, what should homeowners do?

A homeowner's first priority must be their personal safety. Only enter your home if it is safe to do so.

All homeowner and tenant insurance policies cover damage caused by fire.

Damage to vehicles from fire is covered if comprehensive or all perils coverage car insurance was purchased. As this coverage is not mandatory, talk to your insurance representative to ensure that you have appropriate insurance coverage.

Work with your insurance provider to assess the damage that has been done and determine if it can be cleaned up while taking proper precautions, or whether professionals should be hired.

To facilitate claims processing, homeowners should document and take photographs of damage if it is safe to do so.

If you have questions regarding electric or natural gas service, please refer to ATCO's webpage, which includes resources and FAQs for consumers.

Homeowners who have experienced property damage as a result of a fire should discuss their coverage and any deductibles with their insurance representative as soon as possible.

Cleaning Up Damaged Fridges and Freezers

One of the first cleanup issues people may face is dealing with damaged refrigerators and/or freezers.

Here's what you need to know about damaged fridges and freezers and your insurance coverage:

Your damaged refrigerator, freezer and their contents are covered for fire and related damage.

Your freezer and its contents are also covered for loss or damage caused by an accidental power interruption. Typically, in this situation, your freezer and its contents are insured for a specified amount. Check your policy for that limit.

Before disposing of food from your freezer, make a list or take photos for insurance purposes, if safe to do so.

If you suspect your fridge or freezer is contaminated by food spoilage or other damage, speak to your insurance representative before discarding the appliance. If you wish to discuss a specific matter, residents can also contact Environmental Public Health at 1-833-476-4743 or www.ahs.ca/eph.

Alberta Health Services has additional information specific to food, fridges, and freezers on their website.

If your insurer agrees that the refrigerator or freezer must be replaced, the cost of disposing of the appliance is covered under your policy. Your discarded refrigerator and freezer will be "de-gassed" and safely disposed of in accordance with the directions of local authorities.

If my business has been damaged, what should I do?

Business interruption or business income insurance is an additional coverage you may have purchased as an add-on to your existing business property insurance policy. This would cover your lost earnings during an unexpected shutdown.

Another important factor to consider is the indemnity period. This is the time period that the policy will cover for loss of business income.

There are two basic types (or "forms") of indemnity period: limited and extended.

A limited form pays only until the damage is repaired or the property is replaced. As soon as your business resumes, the policy stops paying even if the business has not regained its previous level of earnings.

An extended form continues to pay until your business resumes its normal, pre- interruption level of earnings, subject to the maximum period of indemnity listed in your policy.

"Over the past few weeks, insurers have been supporting their customers in the wake of four catastrophic weather events across the country, including the devastating wildfire in Jasper, a hailstorm in Calgary and parts of Alberta, flooding in Montréal and parts of southern Quebec and the recent flooding in southern Ontario," added Sutherland. "While there has been an unprecedented number of claims stemming from these events, Canada's insurers are committed to helping customers rebuild following the loss caused by the Jasper Wildfire Complex. We encourage residents to visit IBC's CAMP location or contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre with general insurance questions."

As reported by IBC earlier this year, severe weather events in 2023 caused over $3.1 billion in insured losses across Canada, one of the highest annual totals on record. IBC is continuing to engage with the federal and provincial governments on ways to improve the climate resilience of communities. Insured losses related to severe weather in Canada now routinely exceed $2 billion annually. By comparison, between 2001 and 2010, Canadian insurers averaged $675 million a year in losses related to severe weather.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses. For media releases, IN Focus articles, or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]