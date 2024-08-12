Return To School Uncertain for Renfrew County as Bus Operators Short-Changed in Face of Skyrocketing Costs

New Education Minister Must Intervene to Ensure Buses Run in September

PEMBROKE, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Thousands of families in Eastern Ontario may be without school bus service this September as school bus operators serving Renfrew County are without a contract. The local bus operators have faced 30% to 70% soaring costs to keep buses running safely but the Ministry of Education has stubbornly refused to address these skyrocketing costs.

"Bus operators in neighbouring jurisdictions are receiving rates up to 20% higher than in Renfrew County, but costs to operate buses are the same. It is time for newly appointed Minister of Education Todd Smith to fix broken funding protocols that have left The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC) unwilling to negotiate fairly," said Alan Jackson, a spokesperson for the local bus operators.

The costs to operate school buses have skyrocketed in the last four years:

New buses are now 71% higher;

Bus parts, tires and brakes are 50% more expensive;

School bus driver wages are up 38%;

Insurance has soared more than 30%.

Despite these inflationary pressures since the pandemic, bus operators have received paltry funding increases of 0% (2020-2021); 0% (2021-2022); 2% (2022-2023); and 4% (2023-2024), pushing them further behind.

"Minister Smith must fix the broken funding protocols that have forced RCJTC to issue an ultimatum to operators – to accept a contract with inadequate funding or lose their bus routes and contracts. This isn't fair negotiating," added Jackson.

"The Premier and successive Ministers have only tinkered with funding formulas but never addressed the underlying issues. Local families could be left stranded without bus service this year. We need stable, long-term contracts to operate safe, reliable student transportation," said Jackson.

The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC), which distributes provincial funds to bus operators, seems to be sitting on reserves while putting the brakes on funds that the operators require just to keep up with inflation, drivers' pay, and the continuation of service.

The bus operators have been trying to work out a fair deal for nearly a year, but RCJTC refused to meaningfully engage and their last offer of 12% falls woefully short of the 30% to 70% increase in costs to operate.

"We know our community and our kids – we take pride in offering safe transportation to our most precious cargo and call on Minister Smith to fix the funding to ensure Renfrew County operators can continue to run their businesses."

"Our buses are certified ready to go, our certified drivers, who are trained, dedicated professionals, are ready to go, and we know from years of experience that our Renfrew families are ready to go. But, without a contract, buses won't run," added Jackson.

The Renfrew County School Bus Operators transport 10,000 students every day, some covering distances of over 100km and over 90 minutes using more than 200 modern and well-maintained buses and mini vans for both public and catholic English boards.

SOURCE Renfrew County School Bus Operators

Alan Jackson | 613-433-2796 | [email protected]