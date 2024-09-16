RENFREW COUNTY SCHOOL BUS OPERATORS SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON NEGOTIATIONS WITH TRANSPORTATION CONSORTIUM

PEMBROKE, ON, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The following statement is issued by Alan Jackson, Spokesperson for the Renfrew County School Bus Operators

"As school bus operators who have been serving Renfrew County families for decades, we want to set the record straight on what has caused the chaos with school busing. Operators take pride in providing safe, reliable school bus transportation to the families of our community. Like you, we live and work here; we've grown our businesses here; and we employ hundreds of local mechanics, drivers, technicians and office staff. We carry very special cargo and funding must match costs.

The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC), the school boards, and the Education Ministry are peddling misinformation to parents about contract talks and funding.

Below are some facts:

FACT: School bus Operators asked RCJTC in August 2023 to begin contract talks because of rising costs.

RCJTC dragged out negotiations until summer 2024, allowing contracts to expire. This whole situation could have been avoided.

RCJTC dragged out negotiations until summer 2024, allowing contracts to expire. This whole situation could have been avoided. FACT: No Contract = No Insurance = Operating buses is illegal.

The Education Ministry, school boards and RCJTC have made it legally impossible for operators to run school buses. As much as we want to run our buses, we simply can't if we don't have a signed contract as insurance rules don't allow for student transportation.

The Education Ministry, school boards and RCJTC have made it legally impossible for operators to run school buses. As much as we want to run our buses, we simply can't if we don't have a signed contract as insurance rules don't allow for student transportation. FACT: School bus operators, drivers, mechanics & technicians are facing the loss of employment & operators are at risk of losing their family-run businesses.

RCJTC is forcing small businesses to risk everything. Bringing new school bus companies to the region would mean the closing of a family-run business – throwing hundreds of people out of work.

RCJTC is forcing small businesses to risk everything. Bringing new school bus companies to the region would mean the closing of a family-run business – throwing hundreds of people out of work. FACT: Renfrew County bus operators have faced cost increases of 30% to 70% while the RCJTC rates didn't match the extreme inflationary, post-pandemic periods.

The offer of 12% sounds generous, but it doesn't cover actual costs. Full sized buses are up approximately 71%. Wages, insurance and bus parts have all increased, 30% to 50% since the pandemic.

The offer of 12% sounds generous, but it doesn't cover actual costs. Full sized buses are up approximately 71%. Wages, insurance and bus parts have all increased, 30% to 50% since the pandemic. FACT: RCJTC underfunds school bus operators compared to neighbouring jurisdictions.

The rates in RCJTC are 20% to 30% lower compared to other neighbouring regions. The education ministry pays RCJTC 100% for snow days, but RCJTC only passes along 50% of those funds to operators, compared to 85% to 100% in other regions.

The rates in RCJTC are 20% to 30% lower compared to other neighbouring regions. The education ministry pays RCJTC 100% for snow days, but RCJTC only passes along 50% of those funds to operators, compared to 85% to 100% in other regions. FACT: The Education Ministry has NOT increased funding to local boards.

The ministry claims it has given school boards double digit funding increases this year – that is smoke and mirrors. In reality, the increase to local boards is money the province was forced to reinstate after it was cut out of special education bus service last year. The government admitted this at a committee meeting at Queen's Park on September 9, 2024 .

The ministry claims it has given school boards double digit funding increases this year – that is smoke and mirrors. In reality, the increase to local boards is money the province was forced to reinstate after it was cut out of special education bus service last year. The government admitted this at a committee meeting at Queen's Park on . FACT: Operators responded and reached out to RCJTC September 11 th

The school boards say they have not received a reply to a September 3 rd meeting offer – this isn't true. We responded on the 11th but haven't heard back.

The chaos could have been avoided had the RCJTC, the school boards and the Education Ministry listened to school bus operators. We need your help – please contact your MPPs because only the province can release more funding to the boards and RCJTC . Tell the province you're tired of being caught in the middle of the chaos."

Renfrew County School Bus Operators transport 10,000 students every day, some covering distances of over 100km and over 90 minutes using more than 200 modern and well-maintained buses and mini vans for both public and catholic English boards.

SOURCE Renfrew County School Bus Operators

Alan Jackson | 613-433-2796 | [email protected]