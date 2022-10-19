Return of the rodents to urban areas as Canadian cities emerge from the pandemic

Orkin Canada's annual national rattiest cities list is out!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Multiple lockdowns during the pandemic saw bolder rodent activity and migration to residential neighbourhoods last year. As pandemic fears wane, and Canadian cities are back in business, food sources are abundantly available in urban areas again for rats and mice.

As winter rolls in, Orkin Canada reminds home owners and business owners to take precautions and keep rodents out. *Cities are ranked by the number of rat and mouse treatments the company performed from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments. (CNW Group/Orkin Canada)

"With more available food, there will be exponential population growth. Food availability favours population growth since there will be less competition for food, which also will result in high reproductive potential, high survival and healthy thriving populations," said Alice Sinia, Ph.D. entomologist with Orkin Canada.

The pest control company has released its annual national list of the top 25 "rattiest" cities in Canada, with the City of Toronto taking the lead.

Orkin Canada experts report that with food more abundantly available in commercial areas, some of the aggressive behaviours among rats and mice that were noted during the lockdowns, such as cannibalism, "street fights" and territorialism, will likely lessen. However, with population growth, there will also be increased activities and sightings.

City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rats and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022.

The top 10 rattiest cities in Canada in 2022 are:

Toronto Vancouver Burnaby Kelowna Mississauga Calgary (mice only) Victoria Richmond Edmonton (mice only) St. John's

For a complete list of Canada's rattiest cities please download here.

As the cooler weather approaches and rodents may be looking for warm shelter, Orkin Canada suggests you do a basic inspection and implement some rodent-proofing tactics to prevent rats and mice from entering your homes and frequenting your property:

Seal cracks or holes in your foundation, in walls, and in expansion joints

Install weather stripping around windows and doors

Screen open vents and repair worn out window screens

Where possible, keep shrubbery at least a metre away from exterior walls of your home

Remove moisture sources such as clogged gutters

Practice proper garbage storage, be diligent in keeping garbage and old food away from your house, use tight-fitting lid containers and do not overflow

Do not store objects near exterior walls, instead store them distanced away from the wall and about 18 inches off the ground

Rodent proof shed if present. Sheds can be major breeding and harbourage spots during the winter

