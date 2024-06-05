Return-It brings Express & GO recycling station to Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood

RICHMOND, BC, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Return-It is pleased to announce the opening of the first ever Express & GO recycling station in Richmond. Located at 13191 #2 Road, this new facility in partnership with Steveston Harbour Authority, aims to make recycling refundable beverage containers more convenient for residents. With extended hours and a user-friendly, contactless system, the station is designed to make recycling used beverage containers easy in the Steveston area of Richmond and encourage more community participation. The expansion of the Express & GO network is the latest step in Return-It's mission to foster a world where nothing is waste.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie and Return-It President & CEO Cindy Coutts at the first ever Express & GO recycling station in Richmond, located at 13191 #2 Road. (CNW Group/Return-It)

The Express & GO station is part of Return-It's ongoing effort to enhance recycling accessibility across British Columbia. To use the new Express & GO station to recycle empty beverage containers, all residents need to do is create a free Express account at express.return-it.ca, place containers in a clear, sealed bag with a labeled tag, and drop them off at the station. Refunds are processed within 10 business days, available via e-Transfer or cheque, and can also be donated to local charities.

"We are thrilled to bring Express & GO to Richmond," said Cindy Coutts, President and CEO of Return-It. "Our goal is to make recycling as accessible and hassle-free as possible, and this new station is a significant step in that direction."

The City of Richmond has been a trailblazer in adopting a modern and flexible approach to recycling. By focusing on practical solutions rather than regulatory mandates, the City has created an environment where innovative recycling initiatives can flourish. This progressive mindset has enabled the swift introduction of the new Express & GO recycling station.

Mayor Malcolm Brodie expressed enthusiasm about the new station: "Richmond is proud to support sustainable practices and make recycling easier for our residents. The new Express & GO station is a great addition to our city's recycling infrastructure, and we commend Return-It for their partnership approach."

Richmond is the latest addition to the Lower Mainland's growing network of Return-It Express & GO stations, joining North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam, UBC and SFU as the seventh location in the region. Richmond joins a network of 17 Express & GO locations across British Columbia.

Return-It continues to collaborate with other municipalities to enhance recycling efforts across the region. This includes a current initiative with the City of Vancouver to streamline zoning regulations to encourage more recycling infrastructure, as directed by a decision of Vancouver City Council earlier this year.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with Vancouver and other municipalities to improve recycling accessibility and efficiency," added Cindy Coutts. "Our shared goal is to make recycling easier and more convenient for everyone."

For more information about Return-It's new Express & GO recycling station in Richmond, please visit www.return-it.ca/express/expressandgo/

Did you know?

Return-It leads the way in extended producer responsibility in Canada, having recycled over 1.3 billion containers in just 2023 alone. From aluminum cans to plastic bottles, drink boxes, gable tops, and bag-in-a-box, Return-It accepts a wide range of beverage containers. In 2022, the company expanded its deposit system to include milk and plant-based beverages (such as oat, almond, and soy) in all forms, including cartons, jugs, metal, and glass containers.

About Return-It

Return-It is an industry owned, not-for-profit, product stewardship agency with beverage container management as its core business. Its mandate is to develop, manage and improve systems to recover used beverage packaging and end-of-life products from consumers to ensure they are properly recycled and diverted from the natural environment. This work includes the development and implementation of initiatives that provide new solutions to reduce waste. Visit Return-it.ca for more information.

