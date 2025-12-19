Retirement of Rebecca Jamieson, Chair of Governance Circle at the Indigenous Institutes Consortium

Lorrie Deschamps selected as incoming Chair effective January 2026

AKWESASNE, ON, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Rebecca Jamieson, President and CEO of Six Nations Polytechnic (SNP) and Chair of the Governance Circle at the Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC), will be retiring from her role on December 31, 2025. During the June 2025 Governance Circle meeting, Governance Circle members voted and appointed Lorrie Deschamps, President of Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute (Oshki-Wenjack), as the new chair, effective January 1, 2026. The IIC is pleased to announce that Rebecca will continue to work with the IIC as an Administrative Advisor and will continue to share her historical knowledge and governance expertise with the organization.

Rebecca has been a dedicated board member of the IIC for over 30 years and was instrumental in guiding multiple milestones for the organization. This includes the co-development of the Indigenous Institutes Act, 2017 and the launch of the inaugural National Indigenous Education Symposium in 2021. Rebecca's commitment to Indigenous-led postsecondary education has been pivotal in the advancement of the IIC's mission and Indigenous students' success. Her contributions to Indigenous-led PSE will be felt for generations.

The IIC looks forward to working with Lorrie Deschamps in her new role as Chair of the IIC Governance Circle effective January 1, 2026. To ensure a smooth transition, Lorrie and Rebecca have been working closely together during this transition period.

Lorrie is a proud member of the Moose Cree First Nation and a lifelong learner with much of her work focused on supporting students from Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Lakehead University and has dedicated more than three decades to advancing education in First Nation Communities. Lorrie joined Oshki-Wenjack in April 2009 and has held several key roles, including Business Coordinator, Assistant Program Director, and Program Director. In June 2020, she was appointed President. Lorrie also has been a board member of the IIC since January 2019.

"The IIC extends our deepest gratitude to Rebecca for her commitment and trailblazing leadership she has brought to the Consortium. As we begin this next chapter, the IIC is honoured to welcome Lorrie as our new Chair. Her energy, quick wit, and enthusiasm, will continue to propel the IIC forward in a good way as we continue our important work of supporting and advancing Indigenous Institutes across Ontario," said the IIC Executive Director, Marsha Josephs.

About the IIC

Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC) champions, convenes, and develops innovative partnerships, in support of seven Indigenous-led postsecondary education in Ontario. Since 1994, the IIC has successfully raised the awareness and profiles of member Institutes, learners, and communities. The IIC was instrumental in the establishment of Ontario's Indigenous Institutes Act, 2017 which recognizes the important role Indigenous Institutes play as a pillar of postsecondary education and the contribution Indigenous Institutes make to the outcomes of Indigenous learners in Ontario.

