Historic Funding Ignites a New Era for Indigenous Institutes: A Landmark Victory for Education and Economic Empowerment

AKWESASNE, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC) celebrates the historic funding announced by the Honourable Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security and the Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. This momentous funding of $57M over three years marks a significant milestone in securing sustainable, and equitable access to Indigenous-led postsecondary education and training, and in propelling the economic prosperity of Indigenous communities.

The historic investment positions Indigenous Institutes on a solid foundation, by building the capacity of Indigenous Institutes to develop independent programs and priority partnership programs. "This critical investment contributes to preserving our vital role in offering Indigenous-led postsecondary education and training that is grounded in Indigenous culture, language, and knowledge," said Lorrie Deschamps, Chair, Governance Circle, Indigenous Institutes Consortium and President of Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute.

We congratulate the government in taking this significant step forward in recognizing the unique role Indigenous Institutes play in contributing to the success and outcomes of Indigenous learners in Ontario. "This investment will unlock the full potential of Indigenous learners and First Nations communities, building a more equitable, diverse, and resilient Ontario economy" said Marsha Josephs, Executive Director, Indigenous Institutes Consortium.

We look forward to continuing to work with the government to ensure Indigenous learners have access to equitable, Indigenous-led postsecondary education. This substantial investment in Indigenous Institutes holds the potential to significantly boost Ontario's economy.

About the IIC

Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC) champions, convenes, and fosters collaboration in support of seven Indigenous-led postsecondary education Indigenous Institutes in Ontario. Since 1994, the IIC has successfully raised the awareness and profiles of member Institutes, learners, and communities. The IIC was instrumental in the establishment of Ontario's Indigenous Institutes Act, 2017 which recognizes the important role Indigenous Institutes play as a pillar of postsecondary education in Ontario.

