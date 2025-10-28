IIC and CICan Working Together to Remove Barriers to Postsecondary Education

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC) and Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), issued the following joint statement at the close of the 2025 National Indigenous Education Symposium:

For a third consecutive year, the IIC and CICan have successfully hosted a powerful threeday gathering. This year's theme of Economic Reconciliation in Motion: Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities, and Foster Inclusive Growth, has brought together over 200 leaders in education, policy, governments, students, and industry to share innovative approaches to Indigenous leaner success and community development.

The IIC represents seven Indigenous-governed postsecondary education, training, and lifelong learning institutes in Ontario. CICan is the national voice of Canada's publicly supported colleges, institutes, CEGEPs and polytechnics. Together, we recognize the economic, social, and cultural opportunities that come with equitable access to education.

We acknowledge that for many Indigenous learners there are often geographic, physical, cultural, and financial barriers to accessing and completing postsecondary credentials, and we recognize our role and our responsibilities as two leading postsecondary organizations to work with and for our members to address these inequalities.

The IIC and CICan are committed to working together to support learner mobility and reskilling pathways for mid-career transitions into high demand fields, exploring possibilities for national credit recognition and transferability and removing provincial barriers.

As we look toward the future of postsecondary education, we want to ensure that students have equitable access to education and opportunity to participate in the workforce and prosperity.

We commit to working together to build bold, sustainable, community-driven, solutions for a stronger and more equitable future.

Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC) represents the collective and collaborative efforts of its seven Indigenous governed postsecondary education, training, and life-long learning institutions across Ontario. By championing, convening, and developing innovative partnerships, the IIC supports member Institutes to advance Indigenous-led postsecondary education. Since 1994, the IIC has successfully raised the awareness and profiles of member Institutes, learners, and communities. The IIC was instrumental in the establishment of Ontario's Indigenous Institutes Act, 2017 which recognizes the important role Indigenous Institutes play as a pillar of postsecondary education and the contribution Indigenous Institutes make to the outcomes of Indigenous learners in Ontario.

Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) is the national voice of Canada's dynamic network of public colleges, institutes, CEGEPs, and polytechnics. By convening, connecting and championing the sector, we amplify the value and impact of our members to advance priorities that matter most to Canadians. With more than 95% of Canadians living within 50 km of a member institution, and thanks to its extensive reach around the globe, CICan works to position colleges and institutes as key partners in meeting Canada's – and the world's – biggest challenges.

We respectfully acknowledge that CICan's offices in Ottawa are located on the traditional and unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabe Nation.

