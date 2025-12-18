Celebrating Indigenous Excellence: IIC and CIBC Partnership Delivers Scholarships to Indigenous Learners

AKWESASNE, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC) and CIBC are thrilled to announce the fourteen (14) winners of the Community Development Scholarship, awarded to outstanding Indigenous learners attending the Consortium's seven member Institutes. This scholarship helps to address the education gap among Indigenous People by enhancing access to postsecondary education, promoting entrepreneurship, and community development. This marks the third consecutive year in which each institute has participated in the scholarship program throughout the designated five-year timeframe.

"This transformative scholarship gives recognition to Indigenous learners who are bringing their newly-learned skills back to community, and it encourages learners to continue their educational journey," said Rebecca Jamieson, President of Six Nations Polytechnic.

"This partnership and scholarship program with CIBC contributes to the success of Indigenous learners and the importance of strengthening communities and local economic growth with in-demand skills like Business, Nursing, Early Childhood Education, Entrepreneurship, and Trades," said Marsha Josephs, IIC Executive Director.

"CIBC aims to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to achieve their ambition. CIBC is proud to partner with the IIC to help make education more accessible, flexible and inclusive," says Jaimie Lickers, Senior Vice-President, Indigenous Markets, CIBC. "These 14 scholarships for Indigenous Institute students will help make the ambitions of furthering education a reality and we are excited to be involved in this initiative."

The recipients of this transformative scholarship are:

Rachel Montour and Jennadale Isaacs; Six Nations Polytechnic

Dale Tamara Plett and Ngwaagan Eshkibok; Kenjgewin Teg

Josh Matthews and Jorja Bannon; Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute

Khristian Henhawk and Michele General; Ogwehoweh Skills and Trades Training Centre

Darla Roach and Helen Baillie; Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig

Josee Tremblay McQuabbie and Kristen Summers; Anishinabek Educational Institute

Skaniehtiiohstha Montour and Waylon Cook; Iohahi:io Akwesasne Education & Training Institute.

As a third pillar of postsecondary education in Ontario, Indigenous Institutes offer a diverse range of accredited programs including certificates, diplomas, degrees, high school completion, skilled trades, and transferable credit courses accessible from First Nation communities. These institutes provide education that is grounded in Indigenous culture, language, and knowledge, and attribute their success to the wraparound supports they provide learners. By removing barriers, they allow learners to be fully engaged with their learning experience.

About the IIC

Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC) champions, convenes, and develops innovative partnerships, in support of seven Indigenous-led postsecondary education in Ontario. Since 1994, the IIC has successfully raised the awareness and profiles of member Institutes, learners, and communities. The IIC was instrumental in the establishment of Ontario's Indigenous Institutes Act, 2017 which recognizes the important role Indigenous Institutes play as a pillar of postsecondary education and the contribution Indigenous Institutes make to the outcomes of Indigenous learners in Ontario.

