Retirement of Guy Buisson, Founder and President - Francis Lacombe is appointed President of Technostrobe

Our mission remains unchanged: to support navigational safety When Guy Buisson founded Technostrobe in 2001, his aim was to design, produce and distribute innovative, robust and efficient obstruction lighting solutions to ensure the safety of air traffic. Considerable emphasis was placed on research and development to help create innovative products which found a ready market in Canada. With the arrival of Francis Lacombe, the company turned its attention to exports in an attempt to develop new markets and pursue growth in North America and Europe. In 2018, Technostrobe acquired a majority interest in ITO Navaids, a Dutch company specialising in marine navigation aids.

Pursuing a well-considered and ambitious growth strategy

In addition to his new duties, Mr Lacombe will retain responsibility for business development. The new leadership will seek to ensure continuity of the company's business strategy and its sustainability. Technostrobe is active in several promising market segments, including the offshore wind power market which is enjoying strong growth in Europe, the US and other regions. The company is optimistic about its future prospects and is committed to a well-considered, ambitious growth strategy so it can exploit opportunities that may arise over the coming months.

Strengthening know-how and technical expertise

Know-how is one of the company's core values, essential for ensuring the continued provision of robust and innovative products, as well as high-level services, to its clients. In order to maintain the necessary level of technical expertise within the senior management team, Technostrobe has recruited a new Vice-President of Operations, Guy Beauséjour, who joined the company at the beginning of January 2021. Mr Beauséjour will be responsible for a number of improvement projects, including new products and software currently under development or to be introduced over the next few years.

Technostrobe has benefited from financial support from Fondaction, as well as legal advice from Mr Douglas W. Clarke of Therrien Couture Joli-Cœur and accounting advice from Mr Marcel Lemay of BCGO to help complete this transaction.

"I am proud of Technostrobe's many achievements; this SME, set up by the founder in his basement 20 years ago, has now become a leader in obstruction lighting. I feel proud and humbled to be taking over from Guy Buisson and grateful for the commitment and trust he has shown over the years. I am delighted to assume leadership of a company so well-placed to realize its ambitious vision and to have the support of a team of loyal and experienced colleagues."



– Francis Lacombe, President, Technostrobe

"By supporting Technostrobe at this critical juncture in its history, we are demonstrating the importance of team continuity, innovation and the need to maintain high quality jobs in Quebec. Technostrobe's LIDS™ technology, which automatically adjusts the intensity of obstruction lighting in accordance with the visibility conditions, enhances aviation safety while ensuring improved integration into the surrounding landscape. This system helps increase the social acceptance of wind energy, an important sector in the drive to decarbonize energy production. The company is now well-placed to meet the technological challenges of the future and occupies a favourable position in this international market."



– Dominique Chaussé, Deputy Head of Investment, Fondaction

About Technostrobe

Technostrobe designs, produces and distributes obstruction lighting solutions to support navigation both on land and at sea. Its mission is to help pilots navigate safely. The Quebec-based company, which markets its products to Canada, the US, Mexico and Europe, mainly provides services to clients in the fields of wireless communication, wind energy and marine navigation.

