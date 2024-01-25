BROSSARD, QC, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Estelle Métayer, Chair of the Board of Nortera, announces the retirement of Nortera CEO Daniel Vielfaure. He will be stepping down in June 2024 after 24 successful years with the organization. His successor, Hugo Boisvert, will take up his duties starting February 13.

"The members of the Board and I would like to express our immense gratitude to Daniel for his exceptional contribution over the years as well as for his dedication and commitment, many achievements and exemplary leadership," states Métayer. "His contributions in managing a high-performing business model have laid the foundations for his successor, Hugo Boisvert, who will take over leading Nortera's growth in this dynamic industry. The entire team at Nortera and I thank Daniel and wish him a happy and well-deserved retirement."

"In my years at Nortera, I've had the privilege of working with dedicated individuals who are passionate about the agri-food industry, a sector of which I am particularly fond," says Daniel Vielfaure. "I thank the members of the Board for their confidence, unwavering support and collaboration, as well as all of our team members at headquarters and our plants, without whom our achievements would not have been possible."

Hugo Boisvert appointed CEO of Nortera

After a careful and diligent search, the Board is thrilled to announce the arrival of Hugo Boisvert as Nortera's CEO.

Boisvert had until recently been president of Perdue Farms' prepared foods division in the United States, where he managed all aspects of operations, sales and marketing. Prior to Perdue Farms, he served as CEO of Maxi Canada and vice president and general manager of pharmaceutical manufacturer Pharmascience. He also spent more than 18 years at L'Oréal in a variety of Canadian and international leadership positions. Boisvert graduated from Bishop's University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and earned a Master of Marketing from Université de Sherbrooke. He also completed a general executive leadership program at INSEAD business school in France.

"There is no doubt that for Nortera, his wealth of experience combined with proven skills in general management make him the ideal person to guide Nortera's new era of growth," Métayer says.

"I'm delighted to be joining a team recognized for its dynamism and excellence. This opportunity is an ideal match for my fields of interest and professional background. It will be a privilege to continue with Nortera's plans for expansion, guided by shared values that are very important to me," says Boisvert.

Daniel Vielfaure will help ensure his successor's smooth transition up until June 30, 2024.

About Nortera

With annual sales of $1.15 billion, Nortera is fulfilling its mission to promote well-being through plant-based foods. The company's products are found on tables across North America because of its commitment to providing consumers healthy, sustainable food. Nortera operates 13 processing plants in Canada and the United States dedicated to preparing canned and frozen vegetables.

In addition to producing major private labels and retail brands, Nortera also markets its own brands, including Arctic Gardens and Del Monte in Canada, and employs about 3,000 people in North America.

