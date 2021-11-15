For the event, in its 6th year, CargoM partnered with the Job and Continuing Education Fair – Hybrid Formula to let its members and partners choose the format, on-site or virtual, that best suited their needs. This collaboration made it possible for CargoM to present at both job fairs, during which 650 jobs were available to be filled, a pavilion specifically for transportation and logistics.

To start with, the on-site event held on October 27 and 28 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal brought together close to 150 exhibitors, including about 30 in the Transportation and Logistics Pavilion, and attracted over 3,500 visitors. These visitors had the opportunity not only to talk with recruiters, but also to gain hands-on familiarity with certain types of jobs thanks to the crane driving and operating simulators available on site. Lectures were also given to present and demystify certain sectors, notably the shipping sector. Last but equally noteworthy was the visit to the pavilion on Wednesday, October 27 of Mr. Luc Rabouin, borough mayor of Plateau-Mont-Royal and member of the city's executive committee, responsible for Montreal's economy, commercial development and design, and the visits on Thursday, October 28 of Ms. Chantal Rouleau, Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal region, Mr. Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority, and Mr. Marc Cadieux, President and Chief Executive Officer 'of the Quebec Trucking Association.

The second component of the career event, the virtual job fair, was held from November 3 to 12. The first two days were devoted to networking between exhibitors and job seekers. More than 750 potential candidates visited the 15 companies and training centers. The platform remained active until November 12, making it possible to visit the booths and submit applications. In total, more than 4,000 people connected to the platform.

These two recruitment and training events were made possible through the financial participation of the Government of Quebec. CargoM thanks the government and the firm L'Événement Carrières, promoter and organizer of the Job and Continuing Education Fair – Hybrid Formula.

CargoM's Transportation and Logistics Career Day is among the initiatives taken by Working Group 4 – Workforce to showcase, through a large-scale promotional campaign and holding a job fair, the many career paths and training programs available in the sector. The objective is to make the general public aware of this sector, which is essential to the proper functioning of our economy and our society. It is important to note that the shipping and trucking industries are particularly affected by the labour shortage, with 4,000 and 30,000 jobs respectively to be filled in the near future. To meet this considerable challenge, CargoM is working with sectoral committees, namely the Human Resources Sectorial Committee of the Maritime Industry (CSMOIM), Camo-route, the Sectoral labour committee of the road transport industry, and with several key players in the supply chain.

About CargoM

Created inn 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together the players in Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport industry, educational institutions, research centres and sector associations around shared objectives in order to increase cohesiveness, competitiveness, growth and reach. The logistics and transportation industry in Greater Montreal represents 120,000 transportation and warehousing jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4 billion in economic benefits for Greater Montreal.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

SOURCE Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal

For further information: Joëlle Deraspe, Nice Marketing, 514 655-9945, [email protected], Yves Murray, CargoM, 514 508-2609, [email protected]

