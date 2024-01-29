Results of the 79th Montreal International Auto Show

Nearly 170,000 visitors passed through the turnstiles at the Montreal International Auto Show, an increase of nearly 14%

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS), presented by iA Financial Group, draws a very positive balance sheet for its 79th edition, which ended last night. Between January 19 and 28, 168,447 visitors strolled through the three floors of the Palais des congrès de Montréal. This represents an increase of almost 14% over the previous year, and concludes the event on a high note. Mission accomplished for the organizers. The enthusiastic response from the public confirms the importance of this annual event for enthusiasts, consumers and all Quebecers.

Luis Pereira, Executive Director of the event, comments: "The public turned out in force this year. The return of major manufacturers who were absent last year, the diversity of the offer and a three-floor show convinced the general public to visit us. With such encouraging figures, we hope to persuade even more major brands to return to the Show next year."

MIAS turned a corner this year, enriching its offering with a space dedicated to leisure vehicles and motorized sports. The presence of luxury cars, Luc Poirier's Ferrari collection and several modified vehicles were also more than welcome. Bertrand Godin, spokesman for the event, took the pulse of the public during the 10-day show: "It was a pleasure to meet so many of the visitors who came to the show. It's clear that there are many car and technology enthusiasts in Quebec! Thank you to all the manufacturers and exhibitors who respected the passion of nearly 170,000 visitors, and see you next year!"

Denis Dessureault, Executive Vice-president of MIAS, makes no secret of his enthusiasm for the future: "The next edition of the Auto Show looks very promising. With the new direction we've taken this year, the enthusiasm of our visitors and the growing presence of major brands, we're sure that the 80th edition will be a real showstopper."

See you in January 2025!

The 79th edition of the Montreal International Auto Show is presented by iA Financial Group and produced by the Montreal Automobile Dealers Corporation (MADC). The MIAS also presented the Charity Preview Gala on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Palais des congrès. During the evening, a total of $572,800 was donated to 5 hospital foundations of the Greater Montreal area.

