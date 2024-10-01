RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

SUDBURY, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"), which was held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at the Company's head office in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. All meeting matters put before the shareholders of the Company, and as more fully described in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular, dated August 23, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 82,619,193 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 36.30% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

Following the formal portion of the Meeting, the Company provided a corporate presentation to shareholders. The corporate presentation and an audio recording of this presentation will be available on the Company's website and can be found here.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production business with an objective to become a strategic and integrated domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project contains North America's highest-grade lithium reserves and is the largest in Ontario by size. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report PFS PAK Lithium Project" by BBA E&C Inc., delivered a 24-year project life, delivering a post-tax NPV(8%) of US$1.74 billion and IRR of 24.1% as per the press release disseminated on May 31, 2023, and was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct mine facilities, estimated operating costs, the duration of payback periods, estimated amounts of future production, estimated cash flows, net present value, the DFS and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects.



Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, Ontario, P3N 1B3 Canada, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618