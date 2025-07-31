FRONTIER ADVANCES LITHIUM CONVERSION FACILITY WITH DEFINITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY AWARD

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for the lithium conversion facility (the "Project") in Thunder Bay, Ontario. As a second definitive feasibility study, this work builds on the positive outcomes of the recently completed mine and mill DFS, with a dedicated focus on evaluating a refinery supplied by Frontier Lithium's own production and potential third-party feedstock. The Company has awarded the feasibility scope for the Project to Fluor Canada Ltd. ("Fluor"), a leading engineering and construction company that provides engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and project management services across various industries.

Lithium Conversion Facility Rendering on Mission Island. (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

Fluor will work with Frontier to deliver the comprehensive DFS, covering various work packages such as infrastructure, process and design, cost estimation, economic valuation, procurement and a technical report for Frontier. Fluor will also advance execution planning, and coordination with specialized consultants supporting technical studies, reporting, and environmental assessments.

"After a thorough evaluation process, we have selected Fluor based on their global and North American expertise in critical minerals development and their proven track record delivering large-scale lithium processing and refinery projects," said Trevor Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier. "Advancing this phase of the Project is critical not only for Frontier, but for ensuring that we continue to build a successful made-in-Canada EV battery supply chain. We're confident in the lithium refining experience of our project team and excited to move forward into this next phase".

The DFS will initially deliver a preliminary capital cost estimate laying the foundation for Frontier's first commercial refining facility and long-term production strategy. These outcomes will also support the goal of finalizing the contribution agreement's with both federal and provincial governments as previously announced in the Company's press release on March 4, 2025 and highlighted in the Province of Ontario budget on May 15, 2025. Frontier expects to complete the federal and provincial government agreements in 2025/2026 and deliver the feasibility study within the next 18 months. Frontier may consider future updates to reflect integrated economics of the mine and mill and refinery projects, subject to funding progress.

The proposed Project, which is planned for the recently acquired Mission Island site (Figure A) in Thunder Bay, Ontario, will be designed to produce approximately 20,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) lithium hydroxide salts annually, once in production. This output could support battery production for up to 500,000 electric vehicles per year. The Project will also be designed to accommodate supply from other lithium deposits both in Canada and internationally, strengthening Canada's role in the global battery supply chain.

Frontier remains committed to sustainable resource development and to working collaboratively with Indigenous community partners, stakeholders, and government agencies to ensure the successful execution of this nationally significant critical minerals project in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing North America's highest-grade known lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill and a downstream conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of CA $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results were disclosed in a press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on July 9, 2025 on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives, estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct mine facilities, estimated operating costs, the duration of payback periods, estimated amounts of future production, estimated cash flows, net present value, the DFS and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2614 Belisle Drive Val Caron, Greater Sudbury, Ontario, P3N 1B3 CANADA