PERTH, Australia, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX| TSX: WGX – Westgold or the Company) wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today were carried by a poll, other than Resolution 7 'Approval of potential benefits to Mr Wayne Bramwell in relation to Performance Rights' which was not passed. All resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting were decided by poll.

View PDF Results of Annual General Meeting (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises details of the resolutions and the votes received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached summary.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations: Kasun Liyanaarachchi, Group Manager Investor Relations & Communications, [email protected], +61 458 564 483; Media: Annette Ellis, Manager Communications & Corporate Affairs, [email protected], +61 458 200 039