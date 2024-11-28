PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) – Westgold or the Company) wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today were carried by a poll. Resolution 3 'Election of Mr Leigh Junk as a Director' was withdrawn from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting.

View PDF Results of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises details of the resolutions and the votes received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached summary.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

