Results for November CFP® Exam now available

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - FP Canada™ has released results for the November sitting of the CFP exam, which was held at in-person test centres across Canada and through online proctoring, in recognition of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 878 candidates who challenged the exam, 76% wrote through online proctoring.

The November sitting included 533 first-time writers and 345 candidates who were reattempting the exam. The pass rate for first-time candidates was 73% and the pass rate for candidates reattempting the exam was 70%, resulting in an overall pass rate of 72%.

"Congratulations to all the candidates who challenged the CFP exam in November, overcoming significant uncertainty and challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic," says Cary List, President and CEO of FP Canada.

To obtain the Certified Financial Planner® certification, the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements, pass a rigorous national exam and complete at least three years of qualifying work experience. CFP professionals must also adhere to high professional standards, established by the FP Canada Standards Council™. There are approximately 16,500 CFP professionals across Canada, part of a global community of more than 180,000 CFP professionals in 26 territories around the world.

Starting in 2021, FP Canada will administer three sittings of the CFP exam. To give candidates added flexibility and choice, FP Canada will continue to offer the exam both at in-person test centres and through online proctoring throughout 2021. The next sessions of the CFP exam will be held on Wednesday, May 26 and on Thursday, May 26.

FP Canada will also administer the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam on Wednesday, May 26. Candidates can register for the CFP exam or the QAFP exam by logging on to their portal at FPCanada.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada™ is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are more than 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

