Financial Planning Software Providers Leverage the Projection Assumption Guidelines from FP Canada™ and the Institute of Financial Planning to Support Financial Planners in Helping Clients

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Conquest Planning Inc., Snap Projections Inc., and Voyant Inc. are helping financial planners better assist their clients by leveraging guidelines that support the provision of long-term, bias-free financial projections. The financial planning software providers are incorporating the Projection Assumption Guidelines, which are jointly published by the FP Canada Standards Council™ and the Institute of Financial Planning and updated annually, into their software, which planners use when developing financial plans.

"The Projection Assumption Guidelines are fundamental to the financial planning practice," says Ken Lotocki, Chief Product Officer at Conquest. "They play an important part in ensuring that the advice provided to the end client is based on informed assumptions, adding an extra layer of comfort and confidence."

Leveraging the Guidelines and embedding them in financial planning software supports financial planners in developing financial planning projections and creating financial plans that help their clients realize their goals.

"We're proud to partner with FP Canada and the Institute of Financial Planning to integrate their custom market assumptions into Voyant's core solution," says Dave Kaufman, CEO of Voyant. "This ensures advisors can deliver plans that support more engaging and confident conversations that enhance the client experience."

Snap Projections President and CEO Pawel Brzemski further highlighted the importance of relying on sound assumptions—and the benefits it provides for clients. "The Projection Assumption Guidelines are the default at Snap Projections, providing a prudent, research-backed and unbiased baseline, helping advisors to set realistic expectations, foster client confidence, and ensure financial plans remain resilient," says Brzemski.

The use of the Projection Assumption Guidelines also assists planners in meeting their professional responsibilities. "We are thrilled to see the adoption of the Projection Assumption Guidelines across Canada," says Damienne Lebrun-Reid, General Counsel and Head of the FP Canada Standards Council. "By facilitating the use of the Guidelines, Conquest Planning, Snap Projections, and Voyant are leveraging unbiased and reasonable long-term projections, the cornerstone of a strong financial plan. These software providers are supporting financial planners in providing clients with sound recommendations and advice to achieve long-term financial well-being."

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

Contact for Media Inquiries: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]