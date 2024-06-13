Concerns expressed around contributing to youth access through illegal and online means

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, a group of concerned organizations, including law enforcement professionals, business owners and advocacy groups, launched the "Responsible Retailers, Trusted in Your Community" campaign in Ottawa opposing the federal government's recent efforts to heavily restrict access to nicotine replacement therapies (nicotine pouches). The campaign highlights the role these products play in helping Canadians quit smoking and underscores the negative consequences of limiting their availability through responsible retailers; ultimately increasing youth access through illegal and online means.

New legislation, directed by Health Minister Holland, grants the minister excessive and unprecedented powers to dictate where any health product can be sold. This broad overreach is driven by politics rather than science. Restricting access to nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) will significantly limit their availability for those trying to quit smoking and, paradoxically, make these products easier for youth to obtain through black market channels. Additionally, there are substantial concerns that this marks the beginning of increased ministerial interference in the sale of various products, determining who can sell them, to whom, and where.

Convenience stores have long been responsible for selling age-restricted products, including lottery tickets, cigarettes, and, in some provinces, alcohol. As responsible retailers, convenience stores are the logical place for these products to be sold. Moreover, nicotine replacement therapies should be as accessible to adults as the cigarettes they are intended to replace.

Though the government claims it is acting to protect youth, its policy will increase youth tobacco consumption and drive consumers to online and black-market sellers that lack age-gating protections.

Anne Kothawala, President and CEO of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada, stated, "This move by the federal government disregards the valuable and trusted role of convenience stores in local communities. Local corner stores have been reliable partners in age-gating and protecting minors for decades. We were among the few establishments that governments relied upon to remain open during the pandemic to supply communities with their basic needs. The notion that we cannot be trusted to sell a smoking cessation product is both insulting and irresponsible."

Raf Souccar, former Deputy Commissioner of the RCMP and member of the federal task force on cannabis legalization, commented, "By pushing nicotine pouches out of convenience stores, the government unintentionally fuels the black market. This move not only makes these products more accessible to minors but also provides a new revenue source for organized crime. The federal government's justification for legalizing marijuana was to protect youth and reduce black market activity, yet this policy directly contradicts that rationale. It's time to prioritize effective solutions which genuinely address the root issues."

David Clement, Country Manager for the Consumer Choice Centre, added, "The government's decision to restrict nicotine pouches is not only a federal overreach but also a blatant disregard for constitutional jurisdiction. This policy undermines business fairness and restricts consumer access to essential smoking cessation products. If these products are to be effective, they need to be readily accessible to those who need them. The government should focus on real solutions rather than imposing ineffective restrictions that do more harm than good."

Long-time Ottawa convenience store operator Toni Aoun echoed these concerns: "For decades, my store has been an integral part of the community. I have witnessed firsthand many customers who have recently quit smoking and moved to new tobacco-free products. We are committed to following the rules and serving our communities responsibly and hope that the government will support our customers."

The campaign emphasizes several key points:

Nicotine pouches exist to help people quit smoking.

The majority of youth access these products through illegal websites and unregulated sellers with no age-gating, not from regulated convenience stores.

Convenience stores have been trusted community partners in age-gating and protecting minors for decades, responsibly selling alcohol and lottery tickets.

Restricting access for adults inadvertently makes these products more accessible to minors through illegal channels, highlighting the government's hypocrisy in protecting youth.

The government lacks jurisdiction over the point of sale for medicinal and health products, which falls under provincial authority.

Convenience stores play vital roles in communities, especially in rural areas, and should not be penalized for the government's attempt to appear proactive.

The CICC supports additional regulations on NRTs with respect to flavours and marketing restrictions, but not place of-sale infringements. We believe that such measures can help prevent youth access without unfairly penalizing responsible retailers and limiting adult access to smoking cessation products.

We urge all Canadians to support our call for the government to keep nicotine pouches available in convenience stores. Join us in advocating for a balanced approach that protects youth and supports adults seeking to quit smoking.

