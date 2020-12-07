Response to the Auditor General of Ontario Report: Statement by Jay O'Neill, Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority CEO and Registrar

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - At the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, we take extremely seriously our mandate to ensure Ontarians have choice and the protection they need to live with confidence and dignity in retirement homes. This deeply held commitment is even more vital during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that continues to highlight the need for strong oversight and regulatory compliance.

We participated fully in the Office of the Auditor General's review process and welcome the insights shared in the Report. We acknowledge the recommendations that validate our 5-point priority plan. We will:

1. Work with the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility, the Ministry of Health, Local Health Integration Networks and/or Public Health to address systemic gaps, including:

Better protection of residents who live in a congregate care setting that does not meet the legislated definition of retirement home, or where exemptions apply within the Retirement Homes Act

Levels of care required by retirement residents with increasingly complex acuity are addressed

Access to data to enable enhanced staffing and care oversight

Alternative accommodation plans are in place for residents requiring transfer given potential COVID-19 capacity issues.

2. Enhance public communication of retirement home current and past compliance history.

3. Strengthen our complaints processes.

4. Continue using our risk model to evaluate licence applications based on comprehensive criteria.

5. Review our business model/fee structure to ensure sufficient resources to fulfill our mandate and implement the Auditor General's recommendations.

We are committed to being a modern, valued regulator. These significant priorities will strengthen our ability to keep Ontarian seniors and their families safe and enable them to make informed choices.

