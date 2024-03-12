OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The following deals with subjects that may cause distress. If you or someone close to you needs support, we encourage you to reach out. Resources are available at canada.ca/mental-health.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) responded today to the results and recommendations of a National Joint Board of Investigation (BOI) into the case of Myles Sanderson, who was a first-time federal offender on statutory release.

Public safety is a top priority for CSC and the PBC. Following the terrible mass tragedy that occurred in James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Saskatchewan, in September 2022, a joint BOI was undertaken to fully examine the circumstances of this case. This included the case preparation leading to the statutory release and community supervision as well as the PBC decisions related to Myles Sanderson.

Prior to the release of this report, CSC Commissioner Kelly and PBC Chairperson Oades met with leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, as well as individuals from Weldon, in Saskatchewan, to discuss the findings of the BOI and the actions being taken by both organizations.

The BOI concluded that there were no pre-indicators or precipitating events that were known to CSC and PBC staff, or that staff could have acted upon to prevent this incident. It also found that the overall case preparation leading up to the statutory release of the offender was both reasonable and appropriate, including consideration of the Indigenous social history of the offender in decision-making processes. The report also found that communications and the sharing of information among relevant individuals within CSC and with the offender's known social contacts was reasonable and appropriate.

The BOI also determined that the PBC's documented reasons for its decisions (written decisions) in this case reflected an analysis and assessment of the relevant aspects of the case. It found that the PBC Board members involved were qualified, trained and experienced decision-makers, and that the decisions were well-written, flowed logically and complied with the principles and criteria of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act and policy requirements.

The BOI made 14 recommendations to further enhance CSC and PBC processes:

Four recommendations were addressed to CSC, including in relation to offender suicidality risk assessments in the community, assessments relating to domestic violence, and a Community Corrections Liaison Officer program.

Ten recommendations were addressed to the PBC across a number of themes. Those included increasing the quorum for post-suspension reviews, reviewing scheduling guidelines, ensuring that the purpose and legislative criteria for reprimands are clearly reflected in decision-making policies, and continuing to provide Parole Board member training on domestic violence.

Both CSC and PBC have accepted the recommendations and work is underway to address them.

The CSC and PBC want to thank the BOI Co-chairs and members for their thorough and professional work throughout this investigation. We also want to reiterate our deepest condolences to the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon and hope everyone impacted by this tragedy can find peace and healing. We are committed to our public safety mandates and continue to strive to fulfill them, in accordance with the law and to the highest standards.

Quick facts

This National Joint BOI process was guided by requirements set out in the Corrections and Conditional Release Act . The six-person Board was comprised of members with expertise in criminal justice and corrections, policing and homicide, mental health, and the conditional release system and programs. It included three Indigenous members. An Independent Observer, who is Indigenous, was also appointed to ensure the investigative process was impartial, thorough, and professional.

. The six-person Board was comprised of members with expertise in criminal justice and corrections, policing and homicide, mental health, and the conditional release system and programs. It included three Indigenous members. An Independent Observer, who is Indigenous, was also appointed to ensure the investigative process was impartial, thorough, and professional. The offender, Myles Sanderson , was released in the community on statutory release in August 2021 under CSC's supervision. An offender who is released to the community on statutory release is required, similar to other types of conditional release, to comply with the conditions of release and maintain a frequency of contact with their Community Parole Officer. In May 2022 , after breaching one of his special conditions, a Warrant of Apprehension and Suspension was issued by CSC. At that time, the offender went Unlawfully at Large (UAL) and was apprehended after the incident in September 2022 .

, was released in the community on statutory release in under CSC's supervision. An offender who is released to the community on statutory release is required, similar to other types of conditional release, to comply with the conditions of release and maintain a frequency of contact with their Community Parole Officer. In , after breaching one of his special conditions, a Warrant of Apprehension and Suspension was issued by CSC. At that time, the offender went Unlawfully at Large (UAL) and was apprehended after the incident in . When an offender is supervised in the community and subsequently goes UAL, a suspension warrant is issued by CSC and immediately shared with police, who are responsible for executing the warrant. CSC works closely with police to ensure they have all available information to execute a warrant and return an offender to custody.

Statutory release is mandated by law. It requires federally sentenced inmates to serve the final third of their sentence in the community under the supervision of CSC. The PBC has a role in statutory release related to imposing conditions. Once an offender is released, they must abide by a standard set of conditions and if they do not, their risk is re-assessed and they can be sent back to a federal correctional institution.

