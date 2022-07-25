CALGARY, AB, July 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Respect Group , is pleased to announce a new partnership with ALIAS Reporting Mechanism to provide organizations with a comprehensive approach to creating respectful, psychologically safe places to work, learn and play. This strategic relationship between Respect Group and ALIAS will help arm organizations with the training and tools to help them identify and prevent b ullying, a buse, h arassment, and d iscrimination (BAHD), while promoting a culture where employees are motivated to work ethically and speak up when they see something wrong.

"This partnership leverages our mutual service offerings and allows our partners to benefit from a comprehensive, end to end solution. Ultimately, it will further our collective goal of creating and ensuring a positive culture in sport, schools and the workplace" said Sheldon Kennedy, Co-Founder of Respect Group.

"ALIAS Reporting Mechanism is proud to work with Respect Group to provide excellent training opportunities to further enhance the reporting culture. Businesses, sports groups and various other organizations already get "Respect certified" through Respect Group programs and now, with this partnership, we're able to provide a complete ecosystem to help organizations build a caring and ethical culture." – Dr. Sylvain Authier, DBA – VP Governance & Strategy.

This partnership will allow Respect Group and ALIAS to work together to help organizations take a proactive and responsive approach to building a culture of respect and integrity.

About Respect Group

Respect Group was incorporated in 2004 by co-founders, Sheldon Kennedy and Wayne McNeil, to pursue their common passion: the prevention of bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination (BAHD). Respect Group is made up of a team of over 30 talented individuals whose passion is to create a global culture of Respect. As Canada's leading on-line provider of prevention education related to BAHD, Respect Group has certified over 1.8 Million people involved in sport, schools and the workplace. Respect Group is a Certified B Corporation (bcorporation.net).

About ALIAS

ALIAS is an independent service that manages a phone line and a secured online platform to collect the concerns of your employees and other stakeholders. ALIAS aims for accessibility, confidentiality and anonymity by offering an alternative and innovative communication tool, encouraging individuals to be caring and your organization to continuously improve.

SOURCE ALIAS

For further information: Contact Respect Group : [email protected]; Contact ALIAS : [email protected]