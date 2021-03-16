MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Ensemble Montréal is calling for the immediate resignation of Normand Marinacci, borough mayor of Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, for alleged political interference in multiple dossiers.

According to reports in the Journal de Montréal, Mr. Marinacci did everything he could to prevent the firing of an employee accused of inappropriate behaviours, in addition to repeatedly soliciting the same person to cancel and give out tickets.

The mayor of Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, an elected member of Projet Montréal, is now also accused of breaking with sound practices of transparent management by participating in a tender process that should have been handled by municipal employees.

"Mayor Plante's office is still maintaining radio silence, though she's already tossed several women from her caucus for much less than that. It's time she breaks her silence about this ongoing saga within Projet Montréal. We have no other choice but to request the immediate resignation of Mr. Marinacci" declared Lionel Perez, leader of the Official Opposition.

This is not the first time Mr. Marinacci's leadership poses a problem. In 2016, the borough mayor was alleged by the white-collar workers' union to have committed psychological harassment, as described in two CNESST intervention reports.

"Mayor Plante decided not to take this into account and to accept him into her team. Projet Montréal now has a chance to make up for its demonstrated inexperience by proceeding to remove him from caucus and supporting our request for his resignation," declared Suzanne Marceau, borough councillor for Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève and member of Ensemble Montreal.

