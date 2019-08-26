Residents of Village of Chipman and Weldford Parish to benefit from infrastructure improvements

CHIPMAN, NB, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports community development, strong local economies and a sustainable future for all Canadians.

Today, Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Bill Oliver, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and His Worship Carson Atkinson, Mayor of the Village of Chipman, announced funding for projects in two rural eastern New Brunswick communities.

In the Village of Chipman, the project consists of building the infrastructure needed to provide essential services to a new publicly-owned municipal housing development, including wells wastewater infrastructure and road improvements.

In Weldford Parish, the project consists of replacing a badly rusted large culvert on Route 116 at Gaspereau Creek to avoid its collapse and road closures.

The Chipman project will provide the necessary infrastructure to welcome families and residents to the new development, and the Welford rehabilitation project will help keep residents safe and avoid traffic delays.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.5 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing more than $1.2 million and the Village of Chipman is providing $64,740 to its project.

"Ensuring that communities across Canada have modern infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. This work to support community development and improve water infrastructure in Chipman and Weldford Parish is critical to ensuring the communities have the solid efficient infrastructure they need to flourish now and into the future."

Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The efforts of the Village of Chipman to grow as a community are very encouraging and our government is pleased to support their efforts. We are also pleased with the Federal Government's assistance in maintaining and improving our existing road infrastructure which will lead to a safer and more reliable transportation network."

The Honourable Bill Oliver, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The Village of Chipman is very pleased with the support that has permitted us to develop the water, sewer and road infrastructure on Harold Barton Avenue. The Chipman Housing Authority hopes to continue developing modular home sites to provide much-needed housing for new positions that are being created for local businesses."

His Worship Carson Atkinson, Mayor of the Village of Chipman

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Chipman Community Road, Water and Wastewater Chipman This project consists of creating the infrastructure to provide essential services to a new publicly owned municipal housing development, including road improvements, wastewater management, and access to potable water. $582,660 $323,700 $64,740 Large Culvert Replacement - Gaspereau Creek No.1 (Route 116) Weldford Parish The project consists of replacing a badly rusted large culvert on Route 116 at Gaspereau Creek to avoid its collapse and road closures. $955,500 $955,500 $0

