Residents of the Yukon to benefit from improvements to community infrastructure

HAINES JUNCTION, YT, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The health, safety, and well-being of Yukoners are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Yukon. Investments in local infrastructure by both governments during this unprecedented time will help stimulate the economy, create well-paying jobs and address the needs of northern communities.

Today, the Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon Minister of Community Services, announced joint funding for 14 community infrastructure projects across Yukon.

The Government of Canada is investing over $44.7 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS), and the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Yukon is providing over $10.1 million towards these projects.

Funding will support the development of modern and accessible recreational spaces, and provide more efficient and reliable drinking water and wastewater services for Yukon residents. Among the projects funded, upgrades to deteriorating water and sewer infrastructure in Haines Junction will improve access to drinking water and increase the municipality's capacity to treat and manage wastewater. Upgrades to roadways and alleyways across the municipality will also help residents get around more safely and efficiently.

Once complete, these projects will improve the quality and accessibility of facilities and services in Yukon communities for the benefit of residents and visitors.

All orders of government continue to work together for Yukoners to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the territory when they need it the most.

"Making sure Yukoners have community centres, clean energy projects, and safe and reliable water and wastewater services is essential to building a healthy and sustainable future for communities. As we build back even better and consciously become more inclusive, Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, safer, and more resilient communities."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Investing in Canada Plan is helping Yukon municipalities, First Nations governments and unincorporated communities build sustainable and healthy communities, while creating economic development. These projects will improve access to clean drinking water and reliable wastewater systems, reduce greenhouse gases and build resilience to climate change and update recreational and cultural space for our communities."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon Minister of Community Services

"The funding provided by the federal and territorial governments through the Investing in Canada Plan to rehabilitate our existing infrastructure and to drill a new well will allow the Village of Haines Junction to continue to provide safe, efficient and environmentally-sustainable water and sewer services to our community. This forward-thinking investment guarantees our community's water security for the years to come."

Village of Haines Junction Mayor Thomas Eckervogt

Under the Investing in Canada Plan , the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of has contributed to 3,500 infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada has invested more than $750 million in 115 infrastructure projects across Yukon since 2016.

Related products

Backgrounder

Project Information:

Ultimate Recipient Project Name Project Description Funding Stream Federal Funding Territorial Funding Na-Cho Nyak Dun (NND) First Nation NND Water Treatment Plant Controls Upgrade, Phase 3 B Replacement of existing water treatment plant controls, control panel and equipment to provide more robust control system and improve water treatment plant operations, and improve water quality output. GIS $573,750 $191,250 Mayo Village of Mayo Swimming Pool Boiler Replacement and Upgrades Rehabilitation of an existing seasonal swimming pool facility, including general public safety repairs, boiler replacement, and mechanical system upgrades. CCRIS, RNIS $225,000 $75,000 White River First Nation White River Community Centre Construction of a new community centre in Beaver Creek, including a main vestibule, multi-purpose room, a reception/waiting area, washrooms, kitchen, mechanical and electrical spaces, and general storage. CCRIS; RNIS $2,842,500 $1,047,500 Haines Junction Haines Junction Infrastructure Upgrades - Phase 3 Rehabilitation of water and sewer infrastructure. The project includes the construction of sanitary sewer mains, water mains, and roadways, along with the installation of a heat recovery ventilation system and re-pickling of stainless-steel piping. GIS $7,207,988 $2,510,663 Selkirk First Nation Pelly Crossing Road Upgrades Full repair and surface treatment of roads in Willow Creek Subdivision that are in poor condition in Pelly Crossing. RNIS $1,725,000 $775,000 Government of Yukon Electrical Upgrades to 3 Solid Waste Facilities Connection of the Quigley solid waste facility (SWF) in Dawson, the Mayo SWF and the Champagne SWF

to the primary electric power grid in Yukon. GIS $562,500 $237,500 Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation (LSCFN) LSCFN Water Treatment Plant Upgrades Purchase of a backup well pump and new fume hood. Upgrades include replacement of the existing filter media and UV system, as well as upgrades to truck fill and distribution and controls system. GIS $1,425,675 $730,225 Mayo Mayo Water Treatment Plant Wellfield Expansion Purchase of a new groundwater supply well and ancillary components. GIS $552,600 $184,200 Haines Junction Haines Junction Water Well Replacement Drilling of a new water well with suitable water quality and adequate protection for municipal water supply. This includes connecting the new well to the existing water treatment and supply infrastructure, decommissioning Well No.3 and updating the existing source water protection planning to account for the new well. GIS $1,875,000 $625,000 Government of Yukon Beaver Creek Lagoon Building a new, licensed lagoon facility to receive septic waste from Beaver Creek and the surrounding area. The lagoon will replace the existing septic pit. GIS $2,250,000 $750,000 Dawson City Dawson Reservoir Replacement Construction of two new drinking water reservoirs to replace the existing reservoirs in Dawson City. The project scope includes the construction of the two reservoirs, preliminary and detailed design, and the demolition of the existing reservoir and pumphouses. GIS $7,350,480 $2,450,160 Mayo Mayo Water Treatment Plant Geoexchange System Upgrades This project includes drilling two replacement geo-exchange wells, decommissioning the old wells, piping the new wells into the water treatment plant, replacing the heat exchanger, completing associated electrical and SCADA upgrades, and partial replacement of discharge piping. GIS $1,743,000 $581,000 Dawson City Robert Service School Modular Classrooms Expansion Construction of four new classrooms on the existing site of the Robert Service School, adjacent to the main building, to accommodate the displacement of two portables decommissioned in 2019. CVRIS $6,400,000 $0 Whitehorse Shelled Space development: Secure Medical Unit Conversion of an existing space into five beds and three seclusion mental wellness units with support areas. The project also includes five additional single beds in a dedicated wing to support acute care needs and services. CVRIS $9,990,000 $0

