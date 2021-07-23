Residents of the Northwest Territories to benefit from improvements to local roads

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted communities across the territories. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of northern communities and strengthen their local economies.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Shane Thompson, Northwest Territories' Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, announced funding for 18 local road projects across the Northwest Territories.

The Government of Canada is investing over $37 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada Plan. Northwest Territories' communities and Indigenous recipients are providing over $12.3 million towards these projects.

Once completed, these important upgrades to local roads across the territory will help residents get around more safely and efficiently and ensure a strong economic recovery that creates jobs and growth for Northerners.

All orders of government continue to work together for Northerners to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the territory when they need it the most.

Quotes

"Strategic investments in transportation infrastructure help improve local roads and increase public safety. These upgrades mean that families are better able to travel safely to and from work, school and other activities, improving the quality of life for residents of the Northwest Territories. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects just like the ones announced today, creating jobs across the country, tackling climate change and building more inclusive communities."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Maintaining our roads and highways are of critical importance to ensure the safety and resilience of our communities. Through the continued partnership between Federal, Territorial and Community Governments these projects will encourage prosperity in the NWT for years to come."

The Honourable Shane Thompson, Northwest Territories' Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan , the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan , the federal government has invested funding in improvements to over 4,100 km of roads across the country. Among these upgrades, close to 100 km of roads were constructed or repaired in the Northwest Territories .

, the federal government has invested funding in improvements to over 4,100 km of roads across the country. Among these upgrades, close to 100 km of roads were constructed or repaired in the . The Government of Canada has invested $634 million in 185 projects across the Northwest Territories under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Project Information:

Community Project Name Project Description Federal Funding Ultimate Recipient Funding Behchokǫ̀ Behchokǫ̀ - New Subdivision Roads in Rae Construction of approximately 2.5 km of new roads to support the development of a new sub division for the community. The project includes pre-engineering studies, engineering work, and road construction. $3,656,250 $1,218,750 Behchokǫ̀ Bay Island Bridge Study and Design Study design for the replacement of the single-lane bridge with a two-lane bridge and a traffic light on the island side of the bridge. This study will include the design, pre-engineering work, and construction cost estimate. $262,500 $87,500 Behchokǫ̀ Behchokǫ̀ Road Drainage Upgrade Upgrades to culverts and drainage ditches for approximately 11 km of road sections throughout the community. This includes stormwater work on 25 roads and improvements on 856 metres of stormwater assets. $1,125,000 $375,000 Dettah Dettah Roads and Drainage Improvements Phase 2 Improvements to roads and the drainage system in the Yellowknives Dene First Nation community of Dettah. The project will upgrade gravel roads to an asphalt paved surface, include designated parking areas, stormwater management and roadside furniture. $2,563,384 $854,461 Enterprise Enterprise Road Improvements Project Improvements to approximately 2.39 km across 7 roads in Enterprise. This involves a drainage review, culvert upgrades, road upgrades including widening for sidewalks, installation of a storm drain, and requisite repairs. $1,125,000 $375,000 Fort Good Hope Fort Good Hope - Chipseal Project Improvements to approximately 7 km of road. The project includes applying two lifts of chipseal to all primary roads in the community. $2,658,339 $866,113 Fort McPherson Fort McPherson Road and Drainage Improvements Improvements to road and drainage infrastructure, including road grading and improvements to corresponding ditches and culverts on 20 roads, as well as the grading of four municipal lots, in five areas of the community. $2,324,057 $774,686 Fort Resolution Fort Resolution Road and Drainage Improvements Upgrades to various roads and culverts, including the installation of new chipseal along 18 community roads (approximately 9 km) and replacement of approximate 1.2 km of culverts/pipes to allow for proper stormwater drainage along the roads. $1,433,356 $477,785 Fort Smith Fort Smith Road Upgrade Project Road and drainage upgrades on several roads in the community. This includes asphalting six gravel roads, resurfacing asphalt on three roads and adding storm sewers, curbs and gutters. The town will upgrade a total of 7 km of road through this project. $3,387,709 $1,129,236 Hay River Hay River Community Road Upgrades Improvement Project (Capital Drive and Industrial Drive) Rehabilitation of 1 km along Capital Drive and Industrial Drive. The project includes the replacement of asphalt and sidewalks on both sides of Capital Drive and improvements to the road grade on Industrial Drive. $3,991,950 $1,330,650 Inuvik Inuvik Breynat Road Rehabilitation Rehabilitation of approximately 0.5 km of road in the community. This includes resurfacing, culvert replacement, drainage improvement, the addition of signage, and other improvements to increase safety and create better traffic flow. $1,882,282 $627,428 Kakisa Kakisa Community Drainage Improvements and Road Upgrades Road rehabilitation to six roads in the community for a total of 1.2 km. This includes excavation and replacement of base material for the roads, new chipseal for all roads, replacement of culverts, and improvements to allow for proper drainage. $282,433 $94,144 Norman Wells Norman Wells Roadway Improvements The project involves resurfacing 7 km of road infrastructure on Mackenzie Drive including a second lift of chipseal and sealant. $1,125,000 $375,000 Tuktoyaktuk Tuktoyaktuk Community Road Upgrades Phase 2 Elevating the grade of several roads to ensure community access during storm events. This includes increasing the elevation of approximately 1 km of roadway on four roads. $2,250,000 $750,000 Tulita Tulita Major Roads and Ditching Rehabilitation The rehabilitation includes resurfacing roads, installing culverts and improving ditching in ten sections of road. The total length of road improvements is 1.5 km on Bear Rock Drive, Sesame Street, Caribou Crescent, Lennie Crescent, Mackenzie Drive, Airport Road, and Sister Celeste Road. $375,000 $125,000 Ulukhaktok Ulukhaktok Road and Drainage Upgrades Plan Creation of a plan for road, ditching and culvert upgrades in the community. This involves preliminary planning and design for improvements to approximately 2.5 km of community roads, including ancillary stormwater assets. $112,500 $37,500 Whatì Whatì Major Road and Drainage Upgrades Upgrades to 11 km of roads in the community of Whatì. This involves the rehabilitation of major culverts, improvements to the drainage systems including gutters and ditches, and road re-surfacing with gravel. $1,722,629 $574,210 Yellowknife City of Yellowknife 2022-2023 Paving Project Improvements to deteriorating road infrastructure, including the repair and replacement of asphalt, concrete, and appurtenances on 11 roads throughout the city. The total length of road improvements is 3,351 metres. $6,810,000 $2,270,000

