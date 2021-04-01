MADAWASKA MALISEET FIRST NATION, NB, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in infrastructure to bring greater opportunities to New Brunswick's rural communities, ensure their success, and promote economic growth.

Today, René Arsenault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, along with Patricia Bernard, Chief of the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, celebrated the completion of the upgrades to community road St. Basile No. 10.

The project, which was jointly funded by the Government of Canada and the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, included the replacement of asphalt curbing with concrete curbing along one kilometre of St. Basile No. 10 road. The improvement will help protect homes along the road from flooding during severe storms, and improves the safety and reliability of the road for years to come.

The Government of Canada invested $291,513 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, and the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation invested $97,171 toward this project.

Quotes

"Investments in rural and northern infrastructure will help grow local economies, build stronger, more inclusive communities, and help safeguard the environment and the health of Canadians. The road improvements we are celebrating today will ensure resident's homes in the community are protected and better able to withstand unpredictable severe weather, and will improve vital transportation infrastructure both now and in the future."

René Arsenault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"This project has been extremely beneficial in managing water flow and protecting the property of our community members and their homes. Changes in the environment have caused increasing erosion of our residential infrastructure. We are very grateful for the funding that was available to complete this important project."

Patricia Bernard, Chief of the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation

Quick facts

The St. Basile No. 10 road improvement on the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation is one of many infrastructure projects in small or rural communities receiving federal funding under the Investing in Canada Plan. Other funded projects include new wastewater facilities to increase the capacity to treat and manage wastewater in Boudreau-Ouest .

Plan. Other funded projects include new wastewater facilities to increase the capacity to treat and manage wastewater in . Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

