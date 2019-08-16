Residents of the Districts of Muskoka, Parry Sound and the County of Haliburton to benefit from road improvements and bridge replacements

BRACEBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient transportation networks that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, Marco Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Graydon Smith, Mayor of the Town of Bracebridge announced funding to improve a local road and replace four bridges in the Districts of Muskoka, Parry Sound and the County of Haliburton.

In Bracebridge, the replacement of Black Bridge with a new single lane structure with new safety barriers will improve traffic and road conditions for users of the bridge for years to come. The new Black Bridge will also feature a 1-kilometre pedestrian walkway, allowing residents and visitors to cross the bridge by foot.

Other projects include the replacement of Snider's Bay Bridge in Gravenhurst, the Etwell Bridge in Huntsville, and the Hawk Lake Road Bridge in the County of Haliburton. In addition, in the Village of Burk's Falls, important road improvements will be completed on Yonge Street that will create a safer experience for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers using the roadway.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.4 million in the five projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The province and municipalities are responsible for the remainder of the project costs.

"Building safe and efficient roads allow Canadians to spend less time in traffic on their way to work and more quality time with their families. Thanks to these road improvements and bridge replacements, Muskoka residents will be able to get to their destinations quickly and safely, thus improving their quality of life."

Marco Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Town of Bracebridge greatly appreciates the approval of funding for the Black Bridge Replacement Project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Black Bridge serves as a key transportation link for both permanent and seasonal residents of Bracebridge. The funding for replacement of the aging bridge will help to ensure that people, goods and services are able to safely get where they need to go. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan funding supports implementation of the Town's comprehensive asset management plan and helps ensure the effective use of taxpayer dollars."

Graydon Smith, Mayor of the Town of Bracebridge

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support four bridge projects, and one local road improvements project in Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.4 million for the five projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream. The province and municipalities are responsible for the remainder of the project costs.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Replacement of Black Bridge Town of Bracebridge RNIS Replace the existing bridge with a single lane bridge that has new substructures at the ends of the bridge. Additional work will improve barrier protection and install a pedestrian walkway. $1,277,708 $851,720 $756,040 Rehabilitation of Yonge Street in Armour Village of Burk's Falls RNIS The rehabilitation of approximately 2,500 feet of roadway and approximately 3,500 feet of sidewalk, including widening the roadway and replacing culverts, will improve safety for drivers and cyclists. $1,103,085 $612,764 $922,442 Etwell Bridge Replacement Town of Huntsville RNIS The replacement of the existing bridge with a double lane structure will improve safety for users and response time for emergency services. $400,730 $267,127 $216,955 Snider's Bay Bridge Replacement Town of Gravenhurst RNIS The Snider's Bay Bridge will be widened and culverts will be replaced. The project will increase safety for users and improve overall road conditions. $505,747 $337,131 $288,156 Hawk Lake Haliburton, County of RNIS The existing Hawk Lake Road Bridge will be replaced with a new and slightly wider single-lane steel structure and includes 500 metres of new connecting roadway on either end. $1,125,993 $750,587 $375,406

