Residents of the District of Guysborough and Town of Mulgrave to benefit from improved compost and wastewater management facilities

GUYSBOROUGH, NS, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in green infrastructure – including wastewater and composting facilities – is essential to ensuring Canadian communities have access to modern, reliable services that will improve their quality of life, protect the environment, and position communities for growth.

Rodger Cuzner, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Labour, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Guysborough–Eastern Shore–Tracadie; and Vernon Pitts, Warden, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, today announced investments to upgrade compost facilities and wastewater management systems in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and the Town of Mulgrave.

In Municipality of the District of Guysborough, residents and businesses will benefit from two new organic material processing buildings, replacing the existing facility, and increasing the amount of organic materials being diverted from landfills to be processed for compost and soil.

Residents in Mulgrave will also benefit from a new wastewater treatment facility, which will increase the town's ability to manage and treat wastewater and storm water, reducing overflows into nearby waterways.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.6 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing over $3 million in total, and the municipalities are contributing over $2.4 million combined.

"Modern green infrastructure solutions are crucial to ensuring the well-being of our families, our communities, and our environment. The projects in Guysborough and Mulgrave demonstrate our commitment to investing in projects that build livable, modern communities while protecting the environment and keeping Nova Scotians healthy for years to come."

Rodger Cuzner, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Labour, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Ensuring that communities across Canada have modern infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. These investments are critical to building strong communities in Nova Scotia that can reach their full potential."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"We are helping these municipalities achieve their goals of better managing organic waste and wastewater, to enhance their communities and protect the environment. This province is pleased to be collaborating and investing, with the other levels of government, in much needed infrastructure"

The Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Nova Scotia

"We are very pleased with today's announcement. This investment will allow us to construct a new 10,000 tonne per year compost facility that will be fully compliant with new regulations; and will enhance the services we provide to our 15 Municipal Partners in Cape Breton, Pictou, and Antigonish Counties, along with our Commercial Clients."

Vernon Pitts, District Six Warden, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough

"It's a good day for the Town of Mulgrave. We are grateful to our federal and provincial funding partners for helping Mulgrave build on our previous investments in our wastewater infrastructure to make this new, modern wastewater facility a reality that will benefit our community and the environment for years to come."

Ralph Hadley, Mayor of Town of Mulgrave

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Residents of the District of Guysborough and Town of Mulgrave to benefit from improved compost and wastewater management facilities

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support green infrastructure improvement projects in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and the Town of Mulgrave, Nova Scotia.

Project Information:

Project Name Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Enhanced Organic Materials Remediation Facility - Guysborough RNIS Work includes constructing two new organic material processing buildings, and upgrading processing equipment. $734,303 $611,858 $499,596 Town of Mulgrave - New Wastewater Treatment Facility RNIS Work includes construction of a new wastewater treatment facility to better adapt to increased wastewater treatment demands. $2,935,025 $2,445,610 $1,956,928

