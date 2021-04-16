Residents of Saskatoon area to benefit from upgrades to water, wastewater and solid waste infrastructure, and other community and green infrastructure projects

SASKATOON, SK, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere have felt the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Canada and Saskatchewan have worked together to ensure health and safety, support families and businesses, and sustain local economies. Investments in infrastructure for the Saskatoon area during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make public facilities and utility networks more sustainable, improve the environment and quality of life, and create jobs at a time where they are needed most.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, the Government of Canada's Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, and His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of the City of Saskatoon, announced more than $102 million in joint funding for 11 green infrastructure and COVID-19 resilience projects.

The green infrastructure projects include upgrades to drinking water and wastewater systems, improvements to solid waste management, sidewalk expansion, and a new solar power plant. Several of those projects will help provide long-term reliable services to local communities while also contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Three projects are receiving funding under the new COVID-19 Resilience Stream. Among those, the Meewasin Trail Enhancements project will increase the capacity and accessibility of the Meewasin trail network, which has seen an important increase in usage since the start of the pandemic. The Kinsmen Riverfront, Downtown Core, Southwest and River Heights sectors will all be expanded, and new equipment will be added to increase visitor safety and comfort.

Providing communities with reliable, ecofriendly, and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada is investing more than $41.1 million in these 11 projects through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. For the projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups, funding is conditional on all consultation requirements being met. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing over $34.3 million toward these projects. The City of Saskatoon is providing $25.8 million to support seven of these projects.

Quotes

"Through our collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners, we are funding important infrastructure projects in Saskatoon. With the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, we are also responding to the impacts of the pandemic through flexible and accelerated investments in key infrastructure upgrades as quickly as possible. The funding announced today will help communities build back better, create jobs, and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Government of Canada's Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to be directly investing more than $34.3 million into the City of Saskatoon and the surrounding area. Infrastructure projects like these, not only protect the local economy as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also helps build a strong and growing province."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"These investments of over $100 million come at a crucial time for helping drive economic recovery and helping position the Saskatoon region for a strong future. Our community is very grateful for this support from both the Federal and Provincial Governments. These projects will improve our core infrastructure and ability to provide services, help make Saskatoon build towards a more sustainable lower-carbon future, and promote more health and activity for families."

His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon

"On behalf of Meewasin's board, staff and the broader community, we want to thank the Provincial and Federal governments for making investments into important trail infrastructure. The Meewasin Trail network is built with goals for the lowest possible environmental impact and highest standards for safety and accessibility. Meewasin recorded almost two million visits in 2020, seeing increased demand during the pandemic. The planned enhancements are invaluable outdoor spaces where community members and future visitors can stay active, learn about the environment, and experience nature that supports physical and mental wellbeing."

Colin Tennent, Chair, Meewasin Valley Authority Board of Directors

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. In Saskatchewan , the Government of Canada has invested more than $773 million in over 450 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 11 infrastructure projects in Saskatoon and area. The Government of Canada is investing more than $41.1 million in these projects, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $34.3 million. The City of Saskatoon is providing $25.8 million to support seven of these projects. The remaining projects are funded by other recipients. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $102 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

Projects funded under the Green Infrastructure Stream, including drinking water, wastewater, solid waste management, adaptation and disaster mitigation, active transportation, and clean energy projects

Project title &

Proponent Project

Description Federal contribution Provincial contribution Proponent Contribution Wastewater Treatment Plant North 40 Forcemain Twinning – City of Saskatoon Construct two new forcemains to convey biosolids

to the City of Saskatoon's North 40 Biosolids Handling Facility. $12,680,000 $10,565,610 $8,454,390 Recovery Park – City of Saskatoon Construct a waste recovery and transfer facility. $7,800,000 $6,499,350 $5,200,650 Spadina Lift Station – City of Saskatoon Construct a new lift station as the existing one is at

the end of its service life. $7,200,000 $ 5,999,400 $4,800,600 Montgomery Place Drainage Strategy – City of Saskatoon Construct approximately eight kilometres of ditch and

right-of-way crossings to improve surface drainage and

reduce the flooding risk in the Montgomery Place

neighbourhood. $3,200,000 $2,666,400 $2,133,600 Landfill Gas Expansion – City of Saskatoon Reduce landfill emissions of greenhouse gases by

expanding the landfill gas collection, flaring system

and power generation plant. $3,200,000 $2,666,400 $2,133,600 Active Transportation Plan and Sidewalk Expansion – City of Saskatoon Construct approximately eight kilometres of sidewalks

in high-pedestrian areas to eliminate gaps in the

sidewalk network. $2,000,000 $1,666,500 $1,333,500 Utility Scale Solar Power Plant – City of Saskatoon Build a utility solar power generation facility that will be

connected to Saskatoon Light and Power's grid to help

reduce community greenhouse gases. $1,400,000 $1,166,550 $933,450 Saskatoon East Potable Water Pipeline Replacement – SaskWater Replace three kilometres of water distribution pipeline

to continue to provide reliable and sustainable service to

the communities of Allan, Bradwell, Clavet, Elstow,

RM of Blucher, RM of Corman Park, and 21 rural water

utility groups, including the Lost River Utility, Highway 41 Water Utility, and the Dundurn Rural Water Utility. $1,341,600 $1,117,888 $894,512 Total federal, provincial and proponent funding $38,821,600 $32,348,098 $25,884,302

Projects funded under the new COVID-19 Resilience Stream

Project title &

Proponent Project

Description Federal

contribution Provincial

contribution Proponent Contribution Meewasin Trail Enhancements –Meewasin Valley Authority Add new trails, benches, picnic tables, interpretive signage,

and associated works to increase safety, capacity, and accessibility. $2,202,800 1,835,483 $1,468,717 Curling Rink Facility Re-roofing Project – Sutherland Curling Club Replace the existing roof with a metal one to improve the

building's structure and energy efficiency. $100,740 $83,942 $67,168 Washrooms that Work for All – Saskatoon Western Development Museum Upgrade the public washrooms to make them gender neutral

and wheelchair accessible. $48,542 $40,448 $32,365 Total federal, provincial and proponent funding $2,352,082 $1,959,873 $1,568,250

