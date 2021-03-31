Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from recreational facility upgrades, improved water and wastewater infrastructure, and clean energy projects Français

REGINA, SK, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere have felt the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Canada and Saskatchewan have worked together to ensure health and safety, support families and businesses, and sustain local economies. Investments in Saskatchewan's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make communities more sustainable and resilient in the long run, and to further develop our renewable energy resources.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, the Prime Minister's Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $53 million in joint funding for 24 recreation and green infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.   

Recreation infrastructure projects include improvements to arenas, swimming pools and outdoor facilities, which will give residents of all ages access to safe, modern, and ecofriendly facilities to stay active and interact with other community members.

Two solar energy projects, including the Awasis Solar Project on land owned by Cowessess First Nation southeast of Regina, will supply clean energy directly to the Saskatchewan electrical grid. SaskPower is also set to implement a battery energy storage project that will help balance the power system during power demand spikes and support intermittent generation options such as wind and solar.

Moreover, investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in several Saskatchewan municipalities will improve capacity to meet current and future demand while ensuring continued compliance with provincial and federal regulations.

Providing communities with reliable, ecofriendly, and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada is investing more than $31.1 million in these 24 projects through the Investing in Canada plan, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $22.7 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are more than $7.2 million.

Quotes

"From swimming pools to solar projects, the Government of Canada is taking actions to support families, businesses, and the economy in Saskatchewan and across the country now, so that we can build resilient communities for years to come. The funding announced today will help communities build back better, create jobs, and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Prime Minister's Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is investing more than $22.7 million toward these important projects, which will improve recreational facilities, upgrade water systems, support renewable energy and help protect the environment. It's infrastructure that will help build better communities, create jobs, and improve quality of life for those who call this great province home."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"Cowessess First Nation strives to be an economic self-sustaining partner in the growth of the province and Country. This goal becomes a reality when the plan includes investment from the government. As the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action provide us all direction to bridge the gap, Cowessess First Nation will help this province and country in renewable energy to assure our seven generations ahead may have a sustainable place to call home."

Chief Cadmus Delorme, Cowessess First Nation

"Our community appreciates the funding commitments from the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan to help make our wastewater project a reality. This is an important project for Ogema, as it will help position our town for growth. Without this federal and provincial support, funding this project by ourselves as a community would've been challenging."

Her Worship Carol Peterson, Mayor of the Town of Ogema

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • In Saskatchewan, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $721 million in over 400 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 24 infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan. The Government of Canada is investing more than $31.1 million in these projects, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $22.7 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are more than $7.2 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $61 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

Recreation infrastructure projects funded under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

Location

Project Name

Project Details

Federal
Funding

Provincial
Funding

Municipal /
Other
Funding

Indian
Head,
Town of

Swimming Pool
Renovation

Build a new outdoor swimming
pool, with a lap pool, leisure pool,
waterslide feature and beach
entry area.

$704,813

$587,285

$469,934

Pense,
Village of

Arena Flooring
and Piping
Upgrades

Replace the brine piping system
in both the skating arena and
curling rink and install a new
flooring base.

$342,440

$285,338

$228,322

Rockglen,
Town of

Rinks Plant
Project

Combine the skating and curling
rink ice together as one plant and
update the safety controls, brine
pumps, and condenser.

$176,000

$146,650

$117,348

Sturgeon
Lake, First
Nations of

Children's
Playgrounds

Install accessible, safe and
modern playground equipment for
youth.

$223,951

$74,650

$0

Turtleford,
Town of

Spray and Play

 

Build an outdoor recreational
facility.

$63,000

$52,495

$42,005

Watson,
Town of

McNab
Regional Park
Authority
Clubhouse
Renovation

Replace the existing shower
house according to the highest
accessibility an environmental
standards, and install a high-
efficiency furnace and on-demand
water heaters, floor heat, LED
lighting and appropriate
ventilation.

$99,514

$82,920

$66,351

Willow
Bunch No.
42, Rural
Municipality of

Swimming Pool
Showerhouse
Revitalization--
Jean Louis
Legare
Regional Park
Authority

Renovate the existing shower
house building.

$32,000

$26,664

$21,336

Total federal, provincial and municipal / other funding

$1,641,718

$1,256,002

$945,296

Drinking water, waste water, solid waste management, and clean energy projects funded under the Green Infrastructure Stream

Location

Project Name

Project Details

Federal
Funding

Provincial
Funding

Municipal /
Other
Funding

Balcarres,
Town of

New Well Project

Construct two new wells and
replace raw water pipeline.

$392,000

$326,634

$261,366

Britannia
No. 502,
Rural Municipality of

Greenstreet
Lagoon
Expansion

 

Increase capacity of the
lagoon cells and meet
effluent limits.

$237,150

$197,606

$158,120

Ceylon,
Village of

Water Treatment
Plant Upgrades

Install a new mechanical
piping and filtration system
and new distribution pumps
to meet current demand.

$119,721

$99,757

$79,824

Cowessess
First Nation

SaskPower -
Awasis 10MW
Solar
Interconnection

Connect the Awasis Solar
Project to the provincial
electrical grid.

$1,702,500

*$1,702,500

$0

Edenwold
No. 158,
Rural Municipality of

Awasis Solar –
10 MW Project

 

Implement the Awasis Solar
Project.

$3,500,000

$0

$1,166,667

Frontier,
Village of

Landfill
Decommissioning

Conduct  environmental site
assessments, and
decommission the landfill.

$408,568

$340,439

$272,413

Lakeland
No. 521,
Rural Municipality of

McPhee Lake
Landfill Cover

 

Provide final cover for the
landfill and return the site to
a vegetated area.

$141,308

$117,745

$94,217

Macklin,
Town of

Cast Iron Water
Main Replacement

Replace the current cast iron
water main lines and replace
them with PVC lines.

$791,502

$659,519

$527,734

Ogema,
Town of

 

Wastewater
Infrastructure
Upgrades

Upgrade the wastewater
infrastructure including the
construction of new cells,
sewage force main, sewage
lift station, effluent irrigation
system, reject water
discharge line, and
associated works.

$1,125,200

$937,573

$750,227

Pilger,
Village of

Treatment Plant
Upgrade

Install a reverse osmosis
filtration system, chemical
feed system, distribution
piping, and perform
associated electrical,
mechanical, and civil works.

$170,400

$141,986

$113,614

Porcupine Plain,
Town of

Landfill Closure --
Porcupine
Regional Waste
Management
Authority

Decommission and close the
existing municipal
landfill site.

$60,251

$50,204

$40,173

Regina,
City of

SaskPower -
Battery Energy
Storage System
(BESS)

Implement a project that will
help balance the power
system during power
demand spikes and support
intermittent generation
options such as wind and
solar.

$13,114,675

*$13,114,675

$0

Saltcoats,
Town of

 

Landfill
Corrective Action
and Closure

Prepare and implement a
corrective action and closure
plan, including grading, cap
barrier and topsoil
placement.

$76,840

$64,027

$51,233

Spiritwood,
Town of

 

Sewage Pumping
Station Replacements

Decommission and replace
two sewage pumping
stations.

$844,800

$703,930

$563,270

Weyburn
No. 67,
Rural Municipality of

Pesâkâstêw
Solar Project

 

Implement the Pesâkâstêw
Solar Project

$3,500,000

$0

$1,166,667

Weyburn
No. 67,
Rural Municipality of

SaskPower -
Pesâkâstêw
10MW Solar
Interconnection

Connect the Pesâkâstêw
Solar Project to the
provincial electrical grid

$1,695,000

*$1,695,000

$0

Wynyard,
Town of

Cast Iron Water
Mains
Replacement

Replace the current cast iron
water mains and associated
works.

$1,586,084

$1,321,604

$1,057,522

Total federal, provincial and municipal / other funding

$29,465,999

$21,473,199

$6,303,047

*Provincial portion funded by SaskPower, a provincial Crown corporation in Saskatchewan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html 

Web: Infrastructure Canada

