Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from recreational facility upgrades, improved water and wastewater infrastructure, and clean energy projects

REGINA, SK, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere have felt the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Canada and Saskatchewan have worked together to ensure health and safety, support families and businesses, and sustain local economies. Investments in Saskatchewan's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make communities more sustainable and resilient in the long run, and to further develop our renewable energy resources.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, the Prime Minister's Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $53 million in joint funding for 24 recreation and green infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.

Recreation infrastructure projects include improvements to arenas, swimming pools and outdoor facilities, which will give residents of all ages access to safe, modern, and ecofriendly facilities to stay active and interact with other community members.

Two solar energy projects, including the Awasis Solar Project on land owned by Cowessess First Nation southeast of Regina, will supply clean energy directly to the Saskatchewan electrical grid. SaskPower is also set to implement a battery energy storage project that will help balance the power system during power demand spikes and support intermittent generation options such as wind and solar.

Moreover, investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in several Saskatchewan municipalities will improve capacity to meet current and future demand while ensuring continued compliance with provincial and federal regulations.

Providing communities with reliable, ecofriendly, and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada is investing more than $31.1 million in these 24 projects through the Investing in Canada plan, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $22.7 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are more than $7.2 million.

"From swimming pools to solar projects, the Government of Canada is taking actions to support families, businesses, and the economy in Saskatchewan and across the country now, so that we can build resilient communities for years to come. The funding announced today will help communities build back better, create jobs, and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Prime Minister's Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is investing more than $22.7 million toward these important projects, which will improve recreational facilities, upgrade water systems, support renewable energy and help protect the environment. It's infrastructure that will help build better communities, create jobs, and improve quality of life for those who call this great province home."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"Cowessess First Nation strives to be an economic self-sustaining partner in the growth of the province and Country. This goal becomes a reality when the plan includes investment from the government. As the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action provide us all direction to bridge the gap, Cowessess First Nation will help this province and country in renewable energy to assure our seven generations ahead may have a sustainable place to call home."

Chief Cadmus Delorme, Cowessess First Nation

"Our community appreciates the funding commitments from the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan to help make our wastewater project a reality. This is an important project for Ogema, as it will help position our town for growth. Without this federal and provincial support, funding this project by ourselves as a community would've been challenging."

Her Worship Carol Peterson, Mayor of the Town of Ogema

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. In Saskatchewan , Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $721 million in over 400 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from recreational facility upgrades, improved water and wastewater infrastructure, and clean energy projects

Funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 24 infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan. The Government of Canada is investing more than $31.1 million in these projects, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $22.7 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are more than $7.2 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $61 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

Recreation infrastructure projects funded under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal /

Other

Funding Indian

Head,

Town of Swimming Pool

Renovation Build a new outdoor swimming

pool, with a lap pool, leisure pool,

waterslide feature and beach

entry area. $704,813 $587,285 $469,934 Pense,

Village of Arena Flooring

and Piping

Upgrades Replace the brine piping system

in both the skating arena and

curling rink and install a new

flooring base. $342,440 $285,338 $228,322 Rockglen,

Town of Rinks Plant

Project Combine the skating and curling

rink ice together as one plant and

update the safety controls, brine

pumps, and condenser. $176,000 $146,650 $117,348 Sturgeon

Lake, First

Nations of Children's

Playgrounds Install accessible, safe and

modern playground equipment for

youth. $223,951 $74,650 $0 Turtleford,

Town of Spray and Play Build an outdoor recreational

facility. $63,000 $52,495 $42,005 Watson,

Town of McNab

Regional Park

Authority

Clubhouse

Renovation Replace the existing shower

house according to the highest

accessibility an environmental

standards, and install a high-

efficiency furnace and on-demand

water heaters, floor heat, LED

lighting and appropriate

ventilation. $99,514 $82,920 $66,351 Willow

Bunch No.

42, Rural

Municipality of Swimming Pool

Showerhouse

Revitalization--

Jean Louis

Legare

Regional Park

Authority Renovate the existing shower

house building. $32,000 $26,664 $21,336 Total federal, provincial and municipal / other funding $1,641,718 $1,256,002 $945,296

Drinking water, waste water, solid waste management, and clean energy projects funded under the Green Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal /

Other

Funding Balcarres,

Town of New Well Project Construct two new wells and

replace raw water pipeline. $392,000 $326,634 $261,366 Britannia

No. 502,

Rural Municipality of Greenstreet

Lagoon

Expansion Increase capacity of the

lagoon cells and meet

effluent limits. $237,150 $197,606 $158,120 Ceylon,

Village of Water Treatment

Plant Upgrades Install a new mechanical

piping and filtration system

and new distribution pumps

to meet current demand. $119,721 $99,757 $79,824 Cowessess

First Nation SaskPower -

Awasis 10MW

Solar

Interconnection Connect the Awasis Solar

Project to the provincial

electrical grid. $1,702,500 *$1,702,500 $0 Edenwold

No. 158,

Rural Municipality of Awasis Solar –

10 MW Project Implement the Awasis Solar

Project. $3,500,000 $0 $1,166,667 Frontier,

Village of Landfill

Decommissioning Conduct environmental site

assessments, and

decommission the landfill. $408,568 $340,439 $272,413 Lakeland

No. 521,

Rural Municipality of McPhee Lake

Landfill Cover Provide final cover for the

landfill and return the site to

a vegetated area. $141,308 $117,745 $94,217 Macklin,

Town of Cast Iron Water

Main Replacement Replace the current cast iron

water main lines and replace

them with PVC lines. $791,502 $659,519 $527,734 Ogema,

Town of Wastewater

Infrastructure

Upgrades Upgrade the wastewater

infrastructure including the

construction of new cells,

sewage force main, sewage

lift station, effluent irrigation

system, reject water

discharge line, and

associated works. $1,125,200 $937,573 $750,227 Pilger,

Village of Treatment Plant

Upgrade Install a reverse osmosis

filtration system, chemical

feed system, distribution

piping, and perform

associated electrical,

mechanical, and civil works. $170,400 $141,986 $113,614 Porcupine Plain,

Town of Landfill Closure --

Porcupine

Regional Waste

Management

Authority Decommission and close the

existing municipal

landfill site. $60,251 $50,204 $40,173 Regina,

City of SaskPower -

Battery Energy

Storage System

(BESS) Implement a project that will

help balance the power

system during power

demand spikes and support

intermittent generation

options such as wind and

solar. $13,114,675 *$13,114,675 $0 Saltcoats,

Town of Landfill

Corrective Action

and Closure Prepare and implement a

corrective action and closure

plan, including grading, cap

barrier and topsoil

placement. $76,840 $64,027 $51,233 Spiritwood,

Town of Sewage Pumping

Station Replacements Decommission and replace

two sewage pumping

stations. $844,800 $703,930 $563,270 Weyburn

No. 67,

Rural Municipality of Pesâkâstêw

Solar Project Implement the Pesâkâstêw

Solar Project $3,500,000 $0 $1,166,667 Weyburn

No. 67,

Rural Municipality of SaskPower -

Pesâkâstêw

10MW Solar

Interconnection Connect the Pesâkâstêw

Solar Project to the

provincial electrical grid $1,695,000 *$1,695,000 $0 Wynyard,

Town of Cast Iron Water

Mains

Replacement Replace the current cast iron

water mains and associated

works. $1,586,084 $1,321,604 $1,057,522 Total federal, provincial and municipal / other funding $29,465,999 $21,473,199 $6,303,047

*Provincial portion funded by SaskPower, a provincial Crown corporation in Saskatchewan.

