Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from recreational facility upgrades, improved water and wastewater infrastructure, and clean energy projects
Mar 31, 2021, 11:00 ET
REGINA, SK, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere have felt the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Canada and Saskatchewan have worked together to ensure health and safety, support families and businesses, and sustain local economies. Investments in Saskatchewan's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make communities more sustainable and resilient in the long run, and to further develop our renewable energy resources.
Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, the Prime Minister's Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $53 million in joint funding for 24 recreation and green infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.
Recreation infrastructure projects include improvements to arenas, swimming pools and outdoor facilities, which will give residents of all ages access to safe, modern, and ecofriendly facilities to stay active and interact with other community members.
Two solar energy projects, including the Awasis Solar Project on land owned by Cowessess First Nation southeast of Regina, will supply clean energy directly to the Saskatchewan electrical grid. SaskPower is also set to implement a battery energy storage project that will help balance the power system during power demand spikes and support intermittent generation options such as wind and solar.
Moreover, investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in several Saskatchewan municipalities will improve capacity to meet current and future demand while ensuring continued compliance with provincial and federal regulations.
Providing communities with reliable, ecofriendly, and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada is investing more than $31.1 million in these 24 projects through the Investing in Canada plan, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $22.7 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are more than $7.2 million.
Quotes
"From swimming pools to solar projects, the Government of Canada is taking actions to support families, businesses, and the economy in Saskatchewan and across the country now, so that we can build resilient communities for years to come. The funding announced today will help communities build back better, create jobs, and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."
The Honourable Jim Carr, Prime Minister's Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"The Government of Saskatchewan is investing more than $22.7 million toward these important projects, which will improve recreational facilities, upgrade water systems, support renewable energy and help protect the environment. It's infrastructure that will help build better communities, create jobs, and improve quality of life for those who call this great province home."
The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations
"Cowessess First Nation strives to be an economic self-sustaining partner in the growth of the province and Country. This goal becomes a reality when the plan includes investment from the government. As the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action provide us all direction to bridge the gap, Cowessess First Nation will help this province and country in renewable energy to assure our seven generations ahead may have a sustainable place to call home."
Chief Cadmus Delorme, Cowessess First Nation
"Our community appreciates the funding commitments from the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan to help make our wastewater project a reality. This is an important project for Ogema, as it will help position our town for growth. Without this federal and provincial support, funding this project by ourselves as a community would've been challenging."
Her Worship Carol Peterson, Mayor of the Town of Ogema
Quick facts
- Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- In Saskatchewan, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $721 million in over 400 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.
Related product
Backgrounder
Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from recreational facility upgrades, improved water and wastewater infrastructure, and clean energy projects
Funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 24 infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan. The Government of Canada is investing more than $31.1 million in these projects, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $22.7 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are more than $7.2 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $61 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.
Recreation infrastructure projects funded under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream
|
Location
|
Project Name
|
Project Details
|
Federal
|
Provincial
|
Municipal /
|
Indian
|
Swimming Pool
|
Build a new outdoor swimming
|
$704,813
|
$587,285
|
$469,934
|
Pense,
|
Arena Flooring
|
Replace the brine piping system
|
$342,440
|
$285,338
|
$228,322
|
Rockglen,
|
Rinks Plant
|
Combine the skating and curling
|
$176,000
|
$146,650
|
$117,348
|
Sturgeon
|
Children's
|
Install accessible, safe and
|
$223,951
|
$74,650
|
$0
|
Turtleford,
|
Spray and Play
|
Build an outdoor recreational
|
$63,000
|
$52,495
|
$42,005
|
Watson,
|
McNab
|
Replace the existing shower
|
$99,514
|
$82,920
|
$66,351
|
Willow
|
Swimming Pool
|
Renovate the existing shower
|
$32,000
|
$26,664
|
$21,336
|
Total federal, provincial and municipal / other funding
|
$1,641,718
|
$1,256,002
|
$945,296
Drinking water, waste water, solid waste management, and clean energy projects funded under the Green Infrastructure Stream
|
Location
|
Project Name
|
Project Details
|
Federal
|
Provincial
|
Municipal /
|
Balcarres,
|
New Well Project
|
Construct two new wells and
|
$392,000
|
$326,634
|
$261,366
|
Britannia
|
Greenstreet
|
Increase capacity of the
|
$237,150
|
$197,606
|
$158,120
|
Ceylon,
|
Water Treatment
|
Install a new mechanical
|
$119,721
|
$99,757
|
$79,824
|
Cowessess
|
SaskPower -
|
Connect the Awasis Solar
|
$1,702,500
|
*$1,702,500
|
$0
|
Edenwold
|
Awasis Solar –
|
Implement the Awasis Solar
|
$3,500,000
|
$0
|
$1,166,667
|
Frontier,
|
Landfill
|
Conduct environmental site
|
$408,568
|
$340,439
|
$272,413
|
Lakeland
|
McPhee Lake
|
Provide final cover for the
|
$141,308
|
$117,745
|
$94,217
|
Macklin,
|
Cast Iron Water
|
Replace the current cast iron
|
$791,502
|
$659,519
|
$527,734
|
Ogema,
|
Wastewater
|
Upgrade the wastewater
|
$1,125,200
|
$937,573
|
$750,227
|
Pilger,
|
Treatment Plant
|
Install a reverse osmosis
|
$170,400
|
$141,986
|
$113,614
|
Porcupine Plain,
|
Landfill Closure --
|
Decommission and close the
|
$60,251
|
$50,204
|
$40,173
|
Regina,
|
SaskPower -
|
Implement a project that will
|
$13,114,675
|
*$13,114,675
|
$0
|
Saltcoats,
|
Landfill
|
Prepare and implement a
|
$76,840
|
$64,027
|
$51,233
|
Spiritwood,
|
Sewage Pumping
|
Decommission and replace
|
$844,800
|
$703,930
|
$563,270
|
Weyburn
|
Pesâkâstêw
|
Implement the Pesâkâstêw
|
$3,500,000
|
$0
|
$1,166,667
|
Weyburn
|
SaskPower -
|
Connect the Pesâkâstêw
|
$1,695,000
|
*$1,695,000
|
$0
|
Wynyard,
|
Cast Iron Water
|
Replace the current cast iron
|
$1,586,084
|
$1,321,604
|
$1,057,522
|
Total federal, provincial and municipal / other funding
|
$29,465,999
|
$21,473,199
|
$6,303,047
*Provincial portion funded by SaskPower, a provincial Crown corporation in Saskatchewan.
